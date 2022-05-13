Owner/operators Chris Corbin and Matt McGowen worked tirelessly since 2016 to bring The House restaurant into favorite status with locals. Signature dishes like The House Burger, Bonfire Shrimp and the Cooley & Clark salad keep the patrons on tap, but so does the welcoming, family-friendly environment.
Located at 1191 E. Hall St. in Show Low, the restaurant offers outside picnic tables on grass, an outside bar, cornhole, fire pits and live music.
The House was selected by the Show Low SBDC for the Arizona Small Business Development Center Success Award for 2020. The SBDC serves clients in Apache and Navajo counties and is hosted by Northland Pioneer College.
The Success Awards highlight small-business owners who have worked with SBDCs throughout Arizona. The businesses are measured for creating positive economic impact and workforce opportunities.
Corbin and McGowen were formally recognized April 14 during the AZSBDC Success Awards held at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix.
Circling back to their roots
Corbin and McGowen initially worked together in Phoenix at Sheraton Wild Horse Pass then ran into one another in the White Mountains several years later.
Both restaurateurs grew up in the White Mountains so it was ironic that they met up (again) after leaving the Phoenix area to return to their roots.
“There are a lot of really, really good, well-operated small businesses up here so we are honored to be recognized in this way,” said McGowen.
In July 2015, McGowen opened The House with another partner. Corbin came into the picture and partnered with about a year and a half after The House opened.
“The restaurant just started going and I ran into Chris at Sunrise Park Resort and said ‘we need to get going on this together!” said McGowen. “I really think it was a vision of creating something new and exciting for locals.”
Working together again
While McGowen describes himself as more of “a checks-and-balances guy,” Corbin describes himself as “having the ability to take a concept and run with it.”
“Matt can sometimes be the one jumping off the ledge first while I’m in the background contemplating,” said Corbin. “Then the roles kind of reverse and Matt reins it back in and I push forward.”
No matter the process, Corbin and McGowen agree on one thing: Their main focus always comes back to being able to execute a vision at a high level and keep it interesting. Then, they push their idea to the next level for the customer.
Never underestimate great staff
When asked to pinpoint what they attribute their success to, the answer revolves around their staff.
“We have a great group of employees that believe in each other and believe in us,” said Corbin. “Matt and I could be at the restaurant all day but it wouldn’t be as good without our team; they take care of each other and the customer naturally feels that.”
SBDC guidance
“We are restaurant guys; all we have ever done is restaurants,” said Corbin. “The SBDC has helped us with the business parts of things. We can run ideas by them and get an honest, unbiased opinion. The SBDC has also helped us reinforce our good business practices.”
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the Small Business Administration and partially by Northland Pioneer College. The SBDC assists for-profit small businesses in Apache and Navajo counties by providing no-cost, one-on-one business counseling. The center will be relaunching the yellow Please Buy Local campaign and flags this summer. For more information, call the SBDC at 928-532-6170 or email SBDC@npc.edu. Also visit https://www.npc.edu/sbdc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.