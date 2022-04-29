New business applications surged to a record 5.4 million in 2022. But how many of those entrepreneurs began with the end in mind?
As counterintuitive as it may seem for people in the early, optimistic stages of starting a business, it’s never too soon to start developing an exit strategy, says James Webb (www.jamesharoldwebb.com), a successful entrepreneur in the medical and fitness sectors and author of A Country Boy’s Journey To Prosperity.
“If there is anything we can all agree on after the last two years with the pandemic, it’s that life is unpredictable and things change,” Webb says. “And that’s the nature of business. Being able to clearly envision the exit – the ultimate target for your business – helps you get ready to sell when the time is right.”
An exit strategy is a contingency plan for an owner to exit a business when it reaches a substantial profit or is losing money and has dim prospects. The idea, Webb says, is to maximize profit or limit losses.
“Most successful entrepreneurs would probably agree that it’s important to enter opportunities with the exit in mind,” he says.
Webb has these tips for business owners on how to prepare an exit strategy:
Get a business valuation. The business owner’s first order of business in an exit strategy is finding out what the business is worth. Webb says consulting with a professional is important in order to consider all factors related to value. “Knowing your business’ current financial health and future earning prospects will help you get a better idea of your company’s worth and give you realistic expectations, including whether it’s the right time to sell,” he says.
Make sure your accounting is in order. “Many potential buyers will want to see at least two years’ worth of clean financial records,” Webb says. “If your bookkeeping isn’t organized, make it so. And if there are things you can do to improve profitability, do that, because you want that to be reflected in the accounting as a sustainable trend.”
Choose which type of exit strategy makes sense for you. Some of the most common exit strategies are selling in the open market, strategic acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPO), management buyouts, and mergers and acquisitions. “Determining which strategy is best for you depends on factors such as your liquidity needs, the demand for your company’s products and services, other market conditions and whether you want a future role in the company due to its growth potential,” Webb says. “Before you decide on a strategy, learn what each type of strategy entails.”
Market the sale. Who is most likely to be interested in your business? Webb says answering that question helps tailor the marketing of your business to potential buyers, but it’s a difficult job for the owner to do alone. “Selling your business is more complex than selling your house,” Webb says. “Most people hire a realtor to market and show and sell their home, so it’s a good idea to look into hiring a proven broker or investment banking firm to cover the many details and get the best price for your business.”
Invest in a lawyer. There are numerous legalities to navigate such as buyer protection, confidentiality and compliance with state and local regulations. “A lawyer can help you safeguard your interests and avoid any liabilities,” Webb says. “It’s crucial that the seller provide full disclosures about all business endeavors.”
“Exiting your business is basically inevitable,” Webb says. “So it’s wise to make a plan now to get the most out of your business that you can while getting it ready for the next owner. The better you plan the exit, it’ll help you command a better price.”
James Harold Webb (www.jamesharoldwebb.com) is the author of Redneck Resilience: A Country Boy’s Journey To Prosperity. His career in radiology saw him rise from a technologist to becoming a leader in the industry as the entrepreneur of several companies focused on outpatient medical imaging, pain management and laboratory services. In 2014, Webb turned his attention to the fitness sector and developed, owned and oversaw the management of 33 Orangetheory Fitness® franchises throughout North Texas. They were all sold to a private equity group in 2019. He currently owns the franchise rights for Dallas, Austin and Houston for BeBalanced Centers, a homeopathic hormone weight-loss franchise. His team has three stores open with plans for another 15 to 20 over the next four years.
