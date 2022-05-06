Wylene Young of Show Low is the owner/operator of Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee at 4450 S. White Mountain Road. She was officially recognized on April 14 during the Arizona Small Business Development Center Success Awards held at the state Capitol in Phoenix.
The Success Awards highlight Arizona small-business owners who have worked with the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) throughout Arizona. They are measured for creating positive economic impact and workforce opportunities.
Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee in Show Low was opened by Young in March 2019 and is the first Mudslingers to open in Arizona.
Getting into the coffee business
Young and her husband, Kevin, decided to move to the White Mountains from the Phoenix area in 2014. They have four children, two of whom live at home and attend elementary school.
“We wanted to raise our two sons here where we felt we could be more anchored to the community,” said Wylene.
This small-business endeavor didn’t come without setbacks, but Young took charge right out of the gate. Instead of developing an empty commercial lot, she decided to purchase the White Mountain Road property with the existing building that had been home to Mountain Paint Center for over 15 years.
She enlisted the help of the SBDC hosted at Northland Pioneer College early on in her entrepreneurship. She worked for many months with the SBDC staff to obtain a small-business loan that gave the Mudslingers project just the right injection of java.
Choosing the Mudslingers model
After much deliberation, Young found what she was looking for in the Mudslingers franchise model.
“She’s a go-getter; that’s for sure,” says April Sides, who is the Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee director of License Development based in the corporate office in northern Michigan. “Wylene is someone you surely want representing your brand.”
She led the building demolition and ground-up construction of the new franchise that included the new structure, parking and a unique double drive-thru.
Although this isn’t her first big project, Young says Mudslingers is unique because it’s a new small business in a rural community, a woman-owned business and the first Arizona Mudslingers franchise.
“I spearheaded the federal government for a small-roofing and construction company when we lived in the Valley,” said Young. “I’m familiar with commercial builds, government contracting and HubZone certification.”
Small business perseverance
“It’s not about how you go down; it’s about how you get back up,” Young said.
Young was in the middle of training 15 new baristas when COVID-19 hit the White Mountains. She and her new hires masked up, staffed up and prepared to open. Since Mudslingers offered the double drive-thru, which allowed minimal customer contact, the business was able to open in March 2019.
Young attributes Mudslingers’ success to the graciousness of the community, her husband’s endless support and her exceptional employees who she says are “the type of people that already know your name and your favorite drink when you drive up.”
What the future holds
Mudslingers offers its signature coffee products along with smoothies, ice teas, pastries, pretzel bagel dogs and protein puff bars.
For those wondering about the signage, the Show Low-based Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee business is currently for sale. Young says she and her husband have some new projects in the works although they aren’t ready to reveal those plans.
“I’m happy to have gotten Mudslingers to point where it’s at,” says Young. “Now I would love to see it become someone else’s legacy.”
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the Small Business Administration and partially by Northland Pioneer College. The SBDC assists for-profit small businesses in Apache and Navajo counties start up, grow and become more resilient. Previously the center established the yellow Please Buy Local flags and provides free one-on-one business counseling. For more information, call the SBDC at 928-532-6170 or email SBDC@npc.edu. Also visit www.npc.edu/sbdc.
