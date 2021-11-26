Webster’s Dictionary tells us that a crystal ball is a means or method of predicting future events.
During the past two years, COVID-19, social distancing, mask mandates, rising costs, labor force shortages, affordable housing, unemployment, supply chain issues and many other factors have impacted the local small businesses in Navajo County. Some of these have had positive impact and others have had a negative effect.
Most business owners and managers would have loved to have had a crystal ball to tell them exactly what was going to happen so they could properly prepare for anything. It’s never that easy, however.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC), located at Northland Pioneer College along with its partners at the Small Business Administration and the Arizona Commerce Authority go to work each day to assist small business owners with past, present and future aspects of their businesses.
The SBDC does not have a crystal ball, however through research and partnerships, the SBDC helps businesses prepare for the future.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30 the SBDC and Show Low Chamber of Commerce will bring together a distinguished panel of experts from the state of Arizona, Navajo County and city of Show Low along with business leaders from key industries to help the local business community peek at 2022 and what may be in store for the community.
Keith Watkins is the senior vice president, legislative affairs, and Rural Development of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Rochelle Lacapa is the government relations director of Navajo County.
Steve North serves in AZED pro and economic development with the city of Show Low.
Chato Hazelbaker is president of Northland Pioneer College.
Shawn Morrow is the CEO of Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Neil Traver is the NE division manager and Janet Dean is the NE public affairs manager of Arizona Public Service.
This panel will share what their organizations have planned for 2022 and share their thoughts on the local business landscape and what’s in store for the coming year. They will also answer questions from the audience.
While this group does not have a crystal ball either, they are all committed to helping the small businesses in Navajo County succeed and provide the products and services to all who live, work and vacation here.
You are invited to take a peek at 2022 on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the WME Theaters located at 1850 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low. 10 a.m. to noon.
The public is welcomed and seating will be limited so arrive early.
For more information or to set up no-cost consulting for your small business contact the SBDC at 928-532-6170 or npc.edu/sbdc
Craig Boston is s business analyst with the SBDC with over 30 years of experience in helping small business grow their revenues. He spent 20 years in professional sports and entertainment industries, has owned and operated restaurants in the Phoenix area and was the CMO for Domino’s Pizza, Team Arizona. His passion is to help small businesses achieve their goals.
