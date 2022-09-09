Premier Mountain Healthcare celebrated its one-year anniversary in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 26 with doctors, staff, clients, friends and family in attendance.
Three founding physicians opened Premier Mountain Healthcare a year ago with the concept of patient-directed, physician-led care that brings in specialty care and serves clients from pediatrics to geriatrics.
Knowing that primary care is lacking in the rural White Mountains area, the goal was not only to expand available primary care, but to build a team of providers who take a collaborative, multi-specialty approach to treat each patient as a whole under one roof.
Dr. Leon Driss has served the White Mountains for more than 20 years with board certifications in hospice and palliative medicine, internal medicine, and geriatrics. Driss is also the lead medical director for the Lakeside branch of Hospice Compassus.
Dr. Elizabeth Bierer is board-certified and practices the full spectrum of family medicine with over 10 years of experience. She is a graduate of Blue Ridge High School and earned her medical degree from the University of Arizona.
Dr. Sean Smithson is board-certified in family medicine with over 12 years of experience. A native to Holbrook, he also received his medical degree from the UA.
Each of the founding physicians brought in a full panel of patients. Along with new clients drawn to Premier, the immediate influx of phone calls was greater than the initial manpower and caused an unforeseen backup in the phone system. The clinic is thankful for the patience and support its clients have shown while these growing pains are overcome with additional staffing.
Bridgett Hoey, practice manager, shared that “on our whole panel we have about 7,000 patients and, on a regular basis, we have an average of 150-170 patients walk through the door each day.” Even with these numbers, the clinic always has physicians in the office to collaborate with the other team providers daily.
Additional practitioners at Premier Mountain Healthcare are Michael Sassmann, who has worked with Driss for nearly 10 years as a physician’s assistant in internal medicine.
Michele McCormick, is a board-certified nurse practitioner who earned advanced training designation in the areas of pain and symptom management. Through Pinetop Palliative Care, she provides palliative care service with Premier that offers in-home care and symptom management for those with serious illness.
There are three additional nurse practitioners on the team at Premier – Kim Hansen, Lyndsay Funk and Mimi Sorenson.
In an interview for Premier Mountain Healthcare, McCormick explains, “Our physicians are board certified and maintain privileges at our local hospital so, if you are in the hospital, it is likely you will be followed by the physician who knows you best, rather than a hospitalist that is not familiar with your history.”
While the clinic continues to grow, so do the staff and medical providers. Currently the clinic has eight providers and 16 staff members. McCormick said, “We had a goal from the beginning to make Premier Mountain the best place on the mountain to work, and we strive to make sure there is a work-life balance. We are looking to continue to grow our service lines and our provider panel and expand our specialty services offered in the coming year.”McCormick concludes, “We have grown by word of mouth. We are living in this community, we are serving our neighbors and, when they tell their friends and family and recommend us, it is the highest compliment we can hope for.”
