A new administration building for Navopache has been approved by the Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission at its April 13 meeting, with the condition that the new building and landscaping match the existing building and landscaping.
“The new hardscape requirements will be based upon approximately four acres that they’re developing now," said Commission Chairman John Salskov.
“Navopache has been in the community since 1948 and they were at 1878 W. White Mountain Blvd. for most of that time,” said PTLS Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd. “They moved to Porter Mountain at the afore-mentioned site, 2470 N Porter Mountain Rd., 17.2 acres, around 2010. The building was built for phase one.”
In the phase one site plan, Navopache was required to install an eight-foot-high chain link fence behind the warehouse, and the perimeter fencing was also required to be eight feet with barbed wire on top, Loyd said. Seven more trees are required due to the number of parking spaces.
The 30,700 square foot administration building will have two parking structures and storage areas with a total square footage of 28,978, he said.
Timber Mesa Fire Department will likely require there to be two fire hydrants, along with electronic gate access for the fire department. The building will also have a sprinkler system, Loyd said.
The planning and zoning commission members voted 5 to 1 in favor of the project.
