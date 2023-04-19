PTLS News

A new administration building for Navopache has been approved by the Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission at its April 13 meeting, with the condition that the new building and landscaping match the existing building and landscaping.

“The new hardscape requirements will be based upon approximately four acres that they’re developing now," said Commission Chairman John Salskov.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.