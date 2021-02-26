LAKESIDE — Renae E. Smith with Chrysalis Wealth Management in Lakeside, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has become an Ameriprise financial private wealth adviser.
Smith is among the 17% of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisers to achieve this status.
Ameriprise private wealth advisers provide personalized client service and are dedicated to meeting the complex and unique financial needs of their clients. To become eligible for this status, advisers must be experienced in providing a comprehensive approach to financial planning and advice, complete specialized training and achieve exceptional business results.
As a private wealth adviser, Smith provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.
For more information, contact Smith at 928-368-4090 or visit the Ameriprise office at 4720 W. Maverick Lane, Suite 105 in Lakeside.
