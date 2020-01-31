Moose Henri’s Grille, Corks & Tap in Lakeside plans to expand its outdoor patio for use in the summer according to the application for a building permit approved recently by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors. The new patio space adds about 120 square feet to the existing rear patio and a six-foot-tall fence to screen the patio from neighbors.
Owner Cheryl Harmon said that in the future they plan to offer a party rental space on the second floor with an additional rest room. Currently, the second floor provides a place to store wine and beer.
The restaurant is located at 4207 West White Mountain Boulevard (State Route 260).
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.