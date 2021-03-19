Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios is excited to announce that their expert trainer, Cassie Bryant from right here in the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona, has just received her Specialist in Corrective Exercise Certification from the International Sports Sciences Association, one of the top certifying agencies in the industry.
This is a highly desirable certification across the industry, and in high demand in the White Mountains area.
It focuses on a systematic process of identifying neuromuscular skeletal dysfunction, developing a plan of action, and implementing an integrated corrective strategy.
About trainer Cassie Bryant:
Bryant has worked for Summit Healthcare for several years now here in Show Low and is now utilizing her highly sought-after skills to assist those in need of a more fit and healthy lifestyle. She now possesses certifications as a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer, and Specialist in Corrective Exercise, both from the International Sports Sciences Association.
Her plans are to continue seeking further specialized certifications from the International Sports Sciences Association, and to represent our beautiful White Mountains as a competitor in the National Physique Committee Contest labeled the NPC Arizona Open on July 10 held in Scottsdale.
This is a national event that has competitors from not only Arizona, but from numerous other states as well.
Links to the International Sports Sciences Association and the National Physique Committee: www.issaonline.com/ and www.npcmilesproductions.com/
