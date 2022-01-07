Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios is excited to announce that our very own trainer Cassie Bryant from right here at Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low Arizona has obtained her Master Level Personal Trainer Certification from the International Sports Sciences Association.
The ISSA is one of the most recognized and respected certifying agencies in the industry.
It had taken Cassie several individual specialized certifications and quite some time as a practicing personal trainer to complete this prestigious level of certification.
About the winner:
Cassie Bryant has worked for some time now as a Personal Trainer at Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios and is currently the Fitness Manager there.
She has completed specialized courses as a Personal Fitness Trainer, Specialist in Corrective Exercise, Specialist in Sports Specific Nutrition, Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Certified Kickboxing Instructor, Certified Glute Specialist, Certified ISSA Nutritionist and is a Competition Preparation Coach for physique and bikini contests.
Cassie is also a member of the Medical Fitness Network, a highly respected membership organization for both fitness and medical professionals.
She is currently taking additional courses and certifications to advance her knowledge and skills in her most highly sought-after profession.
