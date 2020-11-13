Shane R Hall, CPA, Ltd., a tax and accounting firm at 1801 W. Deuce of Clubs, Suite 310 in Show Low, has served the entire White Mountain area with personal and professional tax and accounting services for over 18 years, and now has the pleasure of announcing the addition of the firm’s new partner, Greg Clouse, CPA. Clouse also has an office in Mesa.
Clouse is an Arizona native and grew up in Mesa. He has an accounting degree from Arizona State University and has worked in the accounting and tax field since 2004. An avid outdoorsman, Clouse’s hobbies range from hunting and fishing to archery and aviation. He is married to Emily Clouse, and they have seven children whose ages range from 7 to 18.
Clouse brings to the White Mountains an extensive background in all matters of tax and accounting, and looks forward to working with Shane R Hall, CPA and the staff of accounting professionals.
Since tax season is drawing near, this is a great time for tax planning. Appointments are being taken now. For more information, call at 928-532-7777.
