St. Johns takes the field

St. Johns takes the field for the opening game of the season Friday against Round Valley at home.

 Brett Halfpop/Independent

ST. JOHNS — The St Johns Redskins took the field last Friday night for the first time in the 2022 season against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets who were taking the field for the second time this young season.

The Yellowjackets controlled the game early and scored in every quarter. They held on to win 27-15. If you were looking at the box scores you might have missed that St. Johns was in this game and even out-gained Blue Ridge 289 total yards to 271. They also controlled the ball 29 minutes compared to 18 for Blue Ridge.

