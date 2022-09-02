ST. JOHNS — The St Johns Redskins took the field last Friday night for the first time in the 2022 season against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets who were taking the field for the second time this young season.
The Yellowjackets controlled the game early and scored in every quarter. They held on to win 27-15. If you were looking at the box scores you might have missed that St. Johns was in this game and even out-gained Blue Ridge 289 total yards to 271. They also controlled the ball 29 minutes compared to 18 for Blue Ridge.
St. Johns looked as if this was the first game of year, which it was. While it took the Redskins a little time to settle in to the speed of the game they were able to make some adjustments after the first quarter and started moving the ball effectively.
One of the most noticeable changes was moving junior Clance Wiltbank to quarterback after Asher Raban started the game as the quarterback. While the Redskins mostly ran a spread formation with a heavy dose of running the option offense, Wiltbank ran it from the shotgun formation and he was effective in keeping the ball on the run, pitching it to a runner or throwing to a receiver.
Wiltbank completed nine of 19 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Blue Ridge won the game and looked more comfortable on the field all evening, but two plays cemented the game. The first had the Redskins driving around midfield while they were trailing 20-7. The quarterback ran the option to the right and his pitch got batted in the air and Blue Ridge defender Jake Esparza grabbed the ball and ran about 50 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
The other play came when the Redskins were driving late in the fourth quarter and cornerback David Simmons intercepted the ball in the end zone effectively shutting down a scoring opportunity. Those two plays swayed the game by 14 points.
While it appeared St. Johns was getting more comfortable with additional reps, Blue Ridge had no intention of letting this one go. St. Johns got down early but didn’t quit and made it a closer game than it looked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.