Pictured are trophies awarded to local small businesses Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee and The House restaurant in Show Low for their business achievements, recognized by the SBDC local and state networks.
SHOW LOW — The seventh annual SBDC Day is set to be celebrated this year on Wednesday, March 15. Small Business Development Centers are located throughout the country and collectively represent America’s small businesses.
SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve in recognition of the effects they have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers.
Rural communities in northeastern Arizona are an important part of this celebration because they represent the success stories and notable effects that SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large.
Among the services offered by the SBCD are free and confidential one-on-one business counseling, business plan development assistance, identifying sources of capital and assistance in applying for an SBA loan, financial education and cash-flow analysis, assistance with imports and exports, help in developing marketing and social-media strategies, help with government contracting, assistance to veterans and assistance with business certification.
The local SBDC office is one 10 service centers in Arizona. It is hosted by Northland Pioneer College and supports the residents of Apache and Navajo counties, including reservations and tribal communities. There are also six Arizona APEX Accelerators (formerly AZ PTAC) designated to work with small business owners to help them realize the opportunities in government contracting.
“We provide consulting, training and information services that help business owners reach their potential,” said local SBDC Director Rich Chanick. “Additionally, we are here to assist our small businesses see the future and prepare for that future.”
SBDC Day will be celebrated with social media campaigns, public relations initiatives and other online events. Follow the conversation online under the hashtag #SBDCDay.
Anyone interested in starting or growing a business is invited to contact the SBDC hosted by Northland Pioneer College. Contact them at npc.edu/sbdc or call (928) 965-8679.
