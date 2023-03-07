SBDC awards
Pictured are trophies awarded to local small businesses Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee and The House restaurant in Show Low for their business achievements, recognized by the SBDC local and state networks.

SHOW LOW — The seventh annual SBDC Day is set to be celebrated this year on Wednesday, March 15. Small Business Development Centers are located throughout the country and collectively represent America’s small businesses.

SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve in recognition of the effects they have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers.

