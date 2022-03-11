Statement from Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, about Agency Reentry
“I am very pleased to share that we have successfully reached agreement with our three labor unions on our reentry plan.
This will be a significant step toward improving access to our services as we implement this plan.
I want to thank our labor representatives for working with management to achieve this outcome, which will help us better serve the public.
I also want to thank the public and our employees for their patience during this unprecedented time.
I know the public will have questions about what this means to them.
For now, you should continue to reach us online at www.socialsecurity.gov or by calling our National 800 Number or your local office. We will let you know when we are able to restore additional services.”
To get more Social Security news, follow the Press Office on Twitter @SSAPress.
Are you thinking about retiring and applying for Social Security retirement benefits? Our online tools can make your planning easier. Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to access your personal my Social Security account to get an instant and personalized estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record.
It is important that your earnings record is correct because we base your benefit amount on the earnings reported to us. If you find an error, you will want to contact us to get your information corrected. Read our publication, How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, to learn how.
You can also get benefit estimates based on different retirement ages, and choose the best retirement age for you. Don’t have a personal my Social Security account? You can create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can complete your application online in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement. We will contact you if we need any more information. You can check the status of your application with your personal my Social Security account.
You can apply online for your Social Security retirement benefits, and for benefits as a spouse, if you meet all the following criteria:
You must be at least age 62 for the entire month to be eligible to receive benefits.
You are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.
You have not already applied for retirement benefits.
You want your benefits to start no later than four months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than four months in advance.)
Find more information about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
# # #
Social Security Column
defend against scammers WHO TARGET YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.
One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents or other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Here are three things you should do:
• Hang up right away or do not reply to the email.
• Never give personal information or payment of any kind.
• Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov to immediately notify the law enforcement team in our Office of the Inspector General.
You should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with your Social Security number or your benefits. If you owe money to us, we will mail you a letter explaining your rights, payment options, and information about appealing.
There are a few ways you can identify a scam call or email. Remember that we will never:
• Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.
• Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem.
• Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
If you do not have ongoing business with our agency, it is unlikely we will contact you. Again, if you get a suspicious call claiming to be from us or law enforcement about Social Security, you should hang up and report it right away to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
# # #
Social Security Column
questions ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY that can help you plan your retirement
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Social Security benefits are part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. If you’re among the many people covered under Social Security, you should know what your future benefit may be. These monthly payments are likely to be an important part of your retirement income.
We base your benefit payment on how much you earned during your working career. Higher lifetime earnings result in higher benefits. If there were some years you didn’t work or had low earnings, your benefit amount may be lower than if you had worked steadily. Even if you never worked and did not pay Social Security taxes, you may be eligible for spouse’s retirement benefits. You must be at least 62 years old, and your spouse must already be receiving retirement or disability benefits.
Our online retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/retirement is a great place to start mapping out your retirement plan. For example, have you considered:
• What is the right time for you to start receiving your retirement benefits?
• What documents you may need to provide SSA for your retirement application?
• Which factors may affect your retirement benefits?
• What you should remember to do after you apply for retirement benefits?
You can use your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get an instant estimate of your future retirement benefits. You can also see the effects of starting your retirement benefits at different ages.
You may also be wondering about:
Benefits for a spouse or children.
How work affects your benefits.
If you will have to pay taxes on your benefits.
Medicare.
You can learn more at www.ssa.gov/retirement. Please share this information with family and friends to help them prepare for their retirement.
# # #
Social Security Column
making the most of america saves week
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
This year, America Saves Week runs from February 21 through 25 with the theme Building Financial Resilience. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits, and for people to assess their own saving status.
Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be. People with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.
Please visit our website for more useful information on ways to help you plan for your retirement at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
You are never too young to begin saving. If you know a younger worker, please help share our information with them. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Visit and share our website for young workers at www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer where you will find resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow. We also have an infographic that provides helpful information about saving at www.ssa.gov/benefits/assets/materials/retirement/EN-05-10549.pdf.
# # #
Social Security Column
Submit your Social Security Disability Update Report Online
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
We are required to periodically conduct Continuing Disability Reviews for beneficiaries with disabilities. This process requires that beneficiaries complete a Continuing Disability Review packet, that we mail to beneficiaries, to help us update information about their medical conditions and recent treatments.
Additionally, we offer an online option for beneficiaries to complete the Disability Update Report form and provide any supporting documents about their medical treatment or work activities.
We designed this form with convenience in mind — and to save you time. You can access the online form at www.ssa.gov/ssa455-online-form. (Use either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome for the best online experience.)
When you complete your Continuing Disability Review, you will need your
Social Security number, current address and phone number, and a valid email address to complete the form. Also, you must have received a request for an updated disability report in the mail.
Once you “Click to Sign,” you will receive an email from echosign.com asking you to confirm your digital signature. Check your junk folder if you don’t receive it within a few minutes. If your signature isn’t complete your form won’t be processed.
Please be sure to let your friends and loved ones know about this new online option.
NOTE: The mention of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement by the Social Security Administration.
# # #
workers in your home and social security taxes
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,400 in 2022? If you will pay at least $2,400 to one person during the year, which may include transportation, meals, and housing, you have additional financial responsibilities to consider.
When you pay at least $2,400 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following:
Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.
Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
Report the wages to Social Security.
Accurate reporting is important as employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. You can currently earn Social Security or Medicare credit for every $1,510 in wages that are reported. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:
Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).
Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.
Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.
Medicare benefits.
your PERSONAL my social security account is for every stage in your career
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Your online personal my Social Security account is here for you at every stage of your career. You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to benefit from it. Most people can conduct their Social Security business online with their account without contacting Social Security, whether they receive benefits or not.
If you are not currently receiving benefits, use your personal my Social Security account to:
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).
• Estimate your future benefits.
• Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.
• Check the status of your Social Security application when you decide to apply for benefits.
• Review your earnings history.
If you already receive Social Security benefits, use your account to:
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).
• Get instant proof that you receive benefits.
• Set up or change your direct deposit.
• Change your address.
• Request a replacement Medicare card.
• Get an instant copy of your Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.
• Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and instead receive them in the secure Message Center.
Please let your family and friends know that they can create their personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Save time and go online.
GOING ONLINE WITH social security saveS YOU time
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact Social Security. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:
• Request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, instantly get benefit verification letters, and more with your own personal my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
• Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq to get answers on your Social Security-related questions.
• Complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
• Access our publications library and get online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on relevant subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
• Get news when it’s hot off the press. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at blog.ssa.gov.
Please share these pages with your friends and family.
# # #
Social Security Column
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH and social security
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Each March, we celebrate Women’s History Month. It is a time to reflect on the achievements of women. Social Security has served a vital role in the lives of women for more than 85 years.
Women have longer average life expectancies than men, which means they live more years in retirement and have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income. It’s important for women to plan early and wisely for retirement.
Our retirement pages at www.ssa.gov/retirement provide detailed information about how life events can affect a woman’s Social Security retirement benefits. These events may include marriage, widowhood, divorce, self-employment, government service, and other life or career changes.
Your earnings history will determine your future benefits, so we encourage you to verify that the information we have is correct. You can create your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and review your earnings history. If you find an error in your earnings record, it is important to get it corrected so you receive the benefits you earned when you retire. Our publication, How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, provides you with details on how to make a correction. You also can view your Social Security Statement on your my Social Security account, for estimates of future benefits and other important planning information.
If you would like to learn more about how we can help women plan for retirement, check out our online booklet, Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know. You can find it at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf. Please share this information with family and friends.
# # #
Social Security Column
Guard Your Card: Protect What’s Important to You
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
We encourage you not to carry your Social Security card with you every day. The best way to “Guard Your Card” is to keep it in a safe place and share it only when required. In fact, in most cases, just knowing the Social Security number should be enough. In 49 states and the District of Columbia, a Social Security card isn’t required to request a Real ID. Only Pennsylvania requires it.
Please be careful about sharing your number when asked for it. You should always ask why your number is needed, how it will be used, and what will happen if you refuse. Also, you shouldn’t carry documents that display your number.
If you need a replacement Social Security card, we make it easy. You may be able to use a personal my Social Security account to request a replacement on our website. If you live in one of 46 participating states or the District of Columbia, and are requesting a replacement card with no changes, like a name change, you can use our free online service at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/replacement-card.html.
Visit our Social Security Number and Card page at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to learn more about your Social Security card.
Please read our factsheet, How You Can Help Us Protect Your Social Security Number and Keep Your Information Safe, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10220.pdf
Our Guard Your Card infographic at, www.ssa.gov/ssnumber/assets/EN-05-10553.pdf, is another great resource to understand whether you need to show your card.
Please share these resources with your friends, and family – and post them on social media.
# # #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.