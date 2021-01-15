PHOENIX — Sparklight Business announced Wednesday the launch of its new optical wavelength service that leverages the company’s fiber backbone to deliver a high-capacity data network service to business and carrier customers throughout its footprint.
A solution to the increasing customer demand for scalable, cost-effective and high-bandwidth network solutions, the wavelength enables medium and large-sized businesses to transport large quantities of data at speeds ranging from 10 to 100 gbps.
“Businesses today are managing very large amounts of sensitive data that must move quickly, securely and reliably. Wavelength will enable our customers to do just that by providing them with access to high broadband transport without the cost of developing and maintaining their own network infrastructure,” said Chris Boone, Sparklight senior vice president of Business Services and Emerging Markets.
. “This new service will accommodate the high-capacity bandwidth needs of our customers well into the future, and is just one more way Sparklight Business is working to support the needs of business and carrier customers in the communities we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.