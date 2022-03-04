PHOENIX — Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Sparklight communities have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project or club as part of the internet service provider’s fourth annual Dream Bigger social media campaign.
Schools and organizations can enter to win by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise — and how it benefits students. Five entities will be selected to each receive a $3,000 award.
“Through our continued commitment to connecting the communities we serve, we are proud to provide resources enabling enhanced learning opportunities for the bright minds of the future,” said Trish Niemann, vice president, Communications Strategy. “We are excited to see how the leaders of tomorrow will utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom to dream bigger through diverse and innovative ways.”
Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24-31.
The finalists, as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award, will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
Sparklight is a broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states.
Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
