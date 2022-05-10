Coronado Plant could end up burning hydrogen, biomass – or even nuclear energy
Salt River Project has launched a study on whether it can turn the coal-fired power plant in St. Johns into a cutting-edge producer of clean energy.
That could include a biomass burning plant, which would turn scraps from forest-thinning projects into energy – helping save watersheds and tame megafires.
But it could also include currently experimental technologies – like producing hydrogen from water to replace natural gas. It might also include a series of small nuclear reactors, which could both produce electricity and drive the hydrogen production. Finally, the analysis could include things like an industrial-scale solar farm and batteries to store energy on a large scale, so it could produce energy when the sun shines or the wind blows and then use the power during periods of peak demand.
Senior Analyst Kathleen Munroe will head up the wide-ranging feasibility study on whether the Valley utility company can transform the 773-megawatt coal-burning plant before its scheduled closure in 2032.
“We’re looking at everything from burning hydrogen to biomass – even an advanced nuclear reactor. It’ll be several years before we can make a decision – this study will help us take the next step,” she said in a phone interview.
The study will also consider the potential impact of various alternatives to a full closure on St. Johns, which sits in the high desert north of Alpine close to the New Mexico border. The plant has historically provided some 200 good jobs in an area with a high unemployment and poverty rate. The census tract for the region centered on St. Johns has a population of about 7,000, with a median age of 46, a per-capita income of $21,000 and a poverty rate of 14%. That includes 2,600 households – with 2.7 people per household.
SRP is already reducing operations at the plant, mostly to reduce carbon and sulfur emissions. Over the next few years, SRP will reduce jobs at the plant from more than 200 to about 128. SRP is offering workers transfers to other facilities it operates in the Valley and elsewhere.
Munroe said the company remains anxious to honor its 40-year relationship with the community. “We’ve had a good partnership with St. Johns. The idea is to leverage that site to meet the needs of both SRP and the community. We value the good will of the community. We’ve tried to reciprocate those relationships” by supporting schools, medical services and other community needs.
She cautioned that the study’s just getting started and many not yield preliminary results for several years – especially given the rapid evolution of new technologies. “We don’t know what it will all look like – but we’re very committed to figuring it out.”
The utility started construction on the plant back in 1975 and completed the second unit in 1980. The plant cost $700 million, plus another $220 million in pollution control equipment.
Nonetheless, coal—fired plant emissions are among the major sources of carbon released into the atmosphere, along with other harmful pollutants. Coal-fired power plants account for almost a third of global carbon dioxide emissions and it’s almost impossible for nations to reach their carbon emissions reduction goals without phasing out most of the world’s coal-fired plants by 2050.
Munroe said the complex analysis will include a wide-ranging list of options – including biomass burning. She noted that SRP will consider more than just the cost of energy. Currently, coal has become one of the more expensive ways to produce electricity – losing out to new sources of wind and solar. Nuclear energy provides the fewest carbon emissions of anything except wind – but remains expensive, especially when it comes to new power plants.
However, economists still struggle to factor in the non-electrical costs of power generation. That includes things like the health impacts of pollution and the potentially enormous cost of the projected warming of the planet. But it also includes complex questions about how to take into account the value of watersheds and the costs of wildfires when it comes to biomass.
The plant could provide a boost for the long struggle to thin the forests of Northern Arizona, through efforts like the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative. The Forest Service tried for a decade to find a single contractor who could thin 50,000 acres annually, which would both protect watersheds and reservoirs and protect communities like Show Low and Payson from wildfires. The cost of hauling away the biomass always crashed the effort.
Currently, the state has one biomass burning plant – the NovoPower plant in Snowflake. The plant can support the thinning of about 15,000 acres annually. Arizona Public Service had proposed converting one-unit of the coal-burning plant at Cholla near Holbrook into a biomass burning plant. However, APS dropped the idea when the Arizona Corporation Commission balked at allowing it to cover the cost of the conversion in its rates.
Now Coronado offers another possibility. Converting one of the two units to biomass could support 30,000 or 40,000 acres of thinning – enough to get 4FRI back on track. However, the location of the plant poses a problem – since it’s on the extreme eastern edge of the 4FRI area. Fortunately, it’s on a railway line – since the plant gets coal from as far away as Wyoming. The University of Northern Arizona recently did a study on the costs of loading wood pellets into container cars near Flagstaff and shipping them to South Korea, where they were burned in power plants.
Burning biomass does release. However, it’s considered a zero carbon source – since it’s not releasing carbon stored for millions of years in the form of natural gas, coal and oil. In addition, the plant captures far more of the pollutants than what will happen when the same wood burns in a megafire.
However, biomass is just one of the options under consideration.
New technologies for essentially breaking up water molecules to create “green” hydrogen to replace natural gas have been advancing rapidly. Even cars can run on hydrogen. Currently, most hydrogen comes from fracking, which releases greenhouse gases. Some energy companies are seeking permission from the federal government to undertake fracking operations to produce hydrogen in Northern Arizona. However, “green” hydrogen is about three times as expensive to produce as natural gas at present.
Finally, the Coronado study will look at whether mini-nuclear reactors might fit on the site. The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is currently designing a 720-megawatt nuclear power plant of 12 separate, 60-megawatt modules. The system’s designed to be more flexible and efficient. The reactors will be built within the 890-square-mile Department of Energy Idaho National Laboratory site. Two of the reactors will be devoted to research, to improve future designs. The facility will provide power to commercial and residential customers in Utah. The reactors could also provide the power during off-peak periods to do things like produce green hydrogen.
The nuclear waste from the reactors will be stored on site, since the US still hasn’t developed a system of permanent disposal of nuclear waste. Nuclear reactors also use a lot of water for cooling, which would pose a problem in St. Johns. The experimental design will include an air-cooled version – as well as a combination of air and water cooled. Current nuclear reactors use 740 gallons of water per megawatt hour of electricity, similar to the water use for coal-fired plants.
