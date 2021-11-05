Suzanne Klasen of CruiseOne has been designated as a Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) master cruise counselor.
Klasen has achieved a master cruise counselor (MCC) certification through completion of a comprehensive program consisting of cruise sales training and product instruction, delivered through a combination of extensive in-person and virtual classroom training, personal cruise experiences, demonstrated sales success as well as the completion of a CLIA certificate program. The MCC certification is an advanced level of certification. CLIA’s certification program graduates are widely recognized as the foremost cruise vacation experts among North American travel agents. CLIA certifications are an important consideration for vacations when selecting a travel agent.
CruiseOne Show Low is one of more than 8,000 North American CLIA travel agency members. According to CLIA statistics, the overwhelming majority of travelers – about 70% — book their cruises through a travel agency and for good reason — travel agents understand the products they recommend and excel in finding the perfect cruise to match their clients’ needs, lifestyle and budget. CLIA certifications help travel agents stand out as experts in the cruise travel industry.
CLIA’s master cruise counselors are the industry’s premier travel agents and can arrange all your vacation needs while providing the greatest service and value for your vacation dollar. Klasen, who opened her franchise nine years ago in Sonoita, recently relocated her business to the White Mountains, She is also a recipient of the CruiseOne OPAL award which is awarded annually to a female franchise owner within their network who demonstrates outstanding leadership in sales and community service. Her franchise is ranked within the top 2% of CruiseOne’s over 1,500 franchises nationwide.
