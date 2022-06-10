We have all heard that eating healthy can keep us healthy.
Lisa Kaiser, director and president of Pinedora farms, a membership-based 501©(3) nonprofit organization in Pinedale, firmly believes this is true.
Pinedora Farms was created in late 2016 and according to its website www.pinedorafarms.com its “mission is to empower children and adults to take control back over their own health, through means of engaging them in learning to grow organic food, holistic nutrition and preparation, sustainability and green living education and practices, utilizing body and plant energy, all while partnering with nature and understanding the necessary relationship of the mind-body-spirit connection.”
Kaiser said, “my daughter Jenn and I, formed our nonprofit as a membership-based organization. There’s certain things that we might do for somebody to help them heal, or a certain product that we might offer them, like tea or whatever, that we’re not making necessarily available to the general public. It’s for our members only. This is just something we do specifically for our members.”
The business also offers different coaching sessions regarding health. Kaiser explained that its bottom line for everything is that they want to help heal people and the farm is a part of that.
“When we started building our greenhouses it wasn’t initially to be growing all this produce to take to farmers markets. It was to be growing produce to help educate people on the value of what you put in your mouth and how important it is to eat clean food,” she said.
The Kaisers’ inspiration to start the path to healing began when Lisa’s father became seriously ill. After a period of time and several misdiagnoses, along with multiple pharmaceutical medications, her father died. Lisa got angry and decided to go to college to find a better way to heal people.
“I wanted to learn a lot more. I started with Global College of Natural Medicine and began learning how the value of clean food and what the different foods, vegetables, not grains, all kinds of things, they each have their own value,” she said.
Lisa then attended another college, the Southwestern Institute of Healing Arts, in Tempe. She was bound and determined to do something to make a difference and said “we just want to help and educate people that there’s no magic bullet out there. Unless you were in an accident, you just didn’t wake up one morning and think that you have an illness. So, being healthy is going to take a little bit of effort on your part. People need to be active in their own health, rather than just eat and do what you want. They’re just not taking responsibility.”
Jenn also attended the Southwestern Institute of Healing Arts. Both have taken holistic practitioner programs. A lot of their focus targets on body energy and healing with energy and frequency. Lisa said “I’ve always been fascinated with quantum physics and coming to the understanding that we really are just particles of energies, little electrons and neurons. We’re in constant motion when you look at us under a high-powered microscope. When that’s out of balance, it’s going to affect everything else, just like a car. If you’re not putting oil in, it’s going to affect other parts of the engine.
“The same thing with your body. So, we’re trying to get to the very basic healing and energy, because your mindset plays a massive role in your health. It is very much the mind, body, spirit connection.”
The mother and daughter team say they have found so many like-minded people in the White Mountains. They have heard that even some doctors are suggesting to patients to go have a massage or do a detox instead of prescribing a pill. Lisa added that the more people start demanding that they want more than just another pill or another prescription, the more they are going to see doctors moving toward holistic healing. She said “this is what we want to teach and what we want to get across.”
The two have a business meeting every morning, trying to hone in on what they can specifically offer that is a little more unique, rather than being just another farmer with another product or lotion.
Lisa said, “we really need to utilize the gifts that we’ve been given along with the knowledge we’ve acquired and incorporate all of these things, so that when we have a new client, we can help coach them into better health. We want do it in a way that’s going to resonate with more people. We have to take responsibility for our own health in our own body. We have to become an active participant.”
