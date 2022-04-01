Driving around Show Low, Snowflake, Pinetop Lakeside, you can’t help but notice that many of the streets have the last names of local people who helped settle this area. Names like Whipple, Owens, and McNeil are ones you might see every day. I wondered what the connection was between the street names and the actual people.
The Show Low Historical Society Museum was the perfect place to find the answers
Once just a boring white outside wall before Navajo County renovated the building adding an addition, Clair saw a wall that needed to be transformed
Austin grabbed the bull by the horns, going to his grandmother's ranch in Snowflake to collect some of the wood
Charlie Whipple's barn door hangs at the end of the Ranchers Hall of Fame.
On the wall opposite the Ranchers Hall of Fame, there is a small memorial to the many barns that the lumber of this area helped to build
The Reidhead property on White Mountain Road & Meadow View Place at Show Low Creek remains in the Reidhead family. The old barn circa 1880 was the first to be built on the Merrit Staley property. Staley sold to George Adams in 1896, Adams sold to John Oscar Reidhead in 1903.
While the old barn held memories of long ago for many, it could not hold its own when Mother Nature unleashed the historic winter storm of 1967/68 collapsing it, leaving only the lower walls intact until the land was completely cleared in the 1990's in the name of progress.
Dee Thomas barn, and the Ellsworth family barns are also pictured. The Rhoton barn on the corner of Porter Mountain Road & White Mountain Road was an attractive spot for artist before it succumbed to age. What remains today is a part of the stone silo which you can see if you catch a red light at that corner. Many area barns are now gone due to weather and age.
As you walk into the wood paneled room you see a large daguerreotype of John McNeil who has left a lineage of many McNeil descendants still living in the White Mountains of Arizona. His picture is prominent in the room. He and Mary Ann Smith McNeil came to Arizona from Boutiful Utah in 1877. John and Mary Ann had fourteen children together leaving a long legacy through out the Southwest.
A remarkable example of the pioneer spirit, Mary Ann wrote the first newspaper for the region, a paper that she hand wrote and delivered by horseback, every week because there was no printing press. The number of copies she hand wrote are unknown, but the story serves as confirmation that the McNeil's and Stratton's knew how to survive, thrive, and get the word around.
Shirley Stratton Jones was born and raised in Show Low. In her early years of nursing she was Dr. Dysterheft's nurse in McNary. In 1964 she became a nurse practitioner serving the White Mountain Apache people in Whiteriver until retirement in 1993. Shirley loved the people of the White Mountains and was passionate about preserving their history through her dedication of service to the Show Low Historical Society Museum. After her passing,items of her life were acquired from family which add to the story of the room.
Show Low Historical Society museum
Article written in conjunction with Jennifer Rinaldi
