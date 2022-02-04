The Small Business Development Center hosted by Northland Pioneer Colleges is often asked by our small-business clients to provide them with valuable insights into the regional economy. These owners often get wrapped up in their business and benefit from a larger view. As one of the many services SBDC provides, we asked several business leaders for their 2022 predictions or projects.
Here is what they said about the economy, real estate, health/COVID-19 and some special projects:
Show Low economy
“The economy in Show Low and the entire White Mountains region performed very well in 2021, despite the pandemic,” said Steve North, city of Show Low economic development professional. “I expect that will continue in 2022.”
North said that total retail sales in Show Low in 2021 were up 18% when compared to 2020. Retail sales for restaurants and bars were up slightly more at 19% when comparing 2021 to 2020. Also, retails sales for accommodations/hotels were up a whopping 31% in 2021 when measured against 2020.
“Residential building permits in Show Low were up 35% in 2021 over 2020,” added North.
Commercial building permits were one of the most significant increases that catapulted 157% in 2021 over 2020.
“We saw double-digit increases in both total home sales and average sales price in 2021 over 2020,” said North.
Real estate
Stefan Wehnau, corporate vice president of Forest Properties Inc. for the White Mountains region, echoed North’s statistics.
“The local White Mountain real estate market reflects much of the national market as low ‘for sale’ inventory and lack of building materials slow the ability of builders to get new home inventory on the market,” said Wehnau. “The local market condition is still heavily in favor of sellers.”
“The White Mountain Association’s market summary shows that the median sold price for a regional home has risen $139,000 since December 2019. Sellers are often getting close to their asking price which pushes prices up over time,” he added.
Health care/COVID-19
On the health care home front, the SBDC spoke to Navajo County Public Health Services District Health Director Janelle Linn. She explained that the COVID-19 mitigation plans for 2022 are simple: “Continue to follow current emergency orders from Governor’s Office,” said Linn. “This requires us to continue with enhanced surveillance, remain in state-of-emergency active, with Emergency Operations Center, stay abreast of and follow latest Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health Services guidance and recommendations (and) explore grant opportunities to support continued COVID response.”
With regard to general public health in 2022, Linn said “COVID is our new norm and we will continue to determine what that means, what that looks like and how that should play into our public health planning moving forward. This will be a process that will evolve over years, possibly even decades.
“We know things like substance use/abuse, mental health, poverty and chronic disease/health conditions were compounded by COVID and are starting with evaluating the impact and how to incorporate that into future planning and strategies,” Linn continued. “This includes exploring funding opportunities (mostly grants) to aid in securing resources to address these issues and implement community-based public health strategies and initiatives. We’ve moved well into full recovery with our already existing public health issues and priorities and have added additional programs/services in the past six months.”
The takeaway message from Linn is, “Public health is constantly evolving and we are used to adapting with it. We involve our community members and stakeholders in this process to ensure we’re taking into consideration our community voice and to reduce duplication of resources and help stretch local resources optimally.”
Apache County projects
Heading east to Apache County and St. Johns, the SBDC discovered positive announcements in abundance.
“St. Johns will open its Innovation Center in 2022,” said St. Johns economic development consultant Russ Yelton. “The center will provide workforce training and business-incubation services for the region. This program will assist existing, new and relocating businesses to the area and assist workers with training and job-placement services in conjunction with other partners.”
Another highlight for Apache County was shared by Apache County Economic Development Director Preston Rabin. He thinks it is important to recognize and give accolades to The Foundation for Little Colorado Revitalization.
“Due to the foundation’s collaborative efforts with Apache County and local municipalities, they were successful in laying the foundation for a $2 million-plus US Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facility that will open this May in Eagar,” said Rabin. “The company will operate under the name of Little Colorado Meats and will have the ability to process close to 4,000 head per year, with the capabilities to reach up to over 11,000 head per year, (all this being pertaining to supply and demand).
“With this new facility, Little Colorado Meats will have a USDA inspector stamp on their beef,” said Rabin. “The beef can be sold across state lines, which is a huge win for our local beef industry in not only Apache County but surrounding counties and states as well.
“Little Colorado Meats will offer several options for our local beef growers including a mobile harvesting unit that can process on a rancher’s property,” said Rabin. “The unit can then transport up to 15 head of cattle back to the facility for aging, processing and freezing. Or, if more convenient, the rancher can drop the cattle at the facility for overnight staging and slaughter the next day.”
Little Colorado River Plateau
Also, ultra familiar with the Little Colorado River region is David Newlin, executive director of the Little Colorado River Plateau Resource Conservation and Development. Newlin is also the senior board member of the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation.
“Forestry thinning issues continue to be of importance,” said Newlin. “The final closure of Cholla and the future issues with Springerville and Coronado generating stations are a critical part of the big picture and should be considered in any 2022 predictions.”
“Job creation and the lack of housing in northeastern Arizona are top issues,” he added. “Movement from tourism to a more diversified economy will be critical. And the important unknowns associated with the longterm impacts of COVID cannot be minimized.”
Winslow
Moving north to Winslow, the SBDC spoke to the city’s economic development director, Una Wirkebau, who shared a lengthy list of upcoming projects.
Wirkebau began with the recently launched, #WhyNotWinslow campaign. Found on Instagram and Facebook, it provides new economic and tourism developments taking place.
“Winslow is going to be the shining star of northern Arizona over the next 12 to 60 months,” said Wirkebau.
Among the list of announcements is the HGTV filming for “Home Town Takeover.” Winslow is one of five national towns to have a show created around the city. It will go live this June on the network.
“We are in the process of a collaborative effort between Winslow Unified and Northland Pioneer College to create an entrepreneurial center,” said Wirkebau. “And, Wayfinding signage is being designed to be implemented into the budget for all areas of the city and Interstate 40.”
In early January, area leaders met with a manufacturing facility “who is keen on opening a second location in Winslow, which will create close to 200 jobs,” said Wirkebau. “Graceland Portable is opening a manufacturing facility in Winslow. The deal is already done. They should be complete with the remodel by September and will employ 50-plus people.”
Workforce
Looking back toward southern Navajo County is Arizona@Work. Executive Director Stephanie Ray said that the northeastern Arizona Workforce board goal for 2022 is to help employers navigate an ever-changing landscape as we all try to settle into a “new normal.”
“We have partnered with Local First Arizona to develop employee recruitment and retention plans for the health care, construction and tourism-and-leisure industries and will be reaching out to employers to hear about specific pain points they experiencing and will return with industry-specific plans designed to increase success in recruiting, hiring and retaining quality employees,” said Ray.
Law enforcement
Last but not least, Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse shared a law enforcement update.
“Considering all that we have gone through in navigating our way through a health pandemic, civil unrest in 2020, threats and calls for defunding the police by reckless public officials, and labor shortages, I feel very confident of the position the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is in,” said Clouse. “We are staffed with exceptional deputies and professional personnel who are committed to making a difference in our county.”
“The support we have from you as well as visitors to this county is amazing,” said Clouse. “We are experiencing a high level of employment, and funding is steady through the Board of Supervisors. Our team has made tremendous updates and adjustments to this office to where we are more efficient and able to provide better services. We are excited for the future and look to continually provide quality services to each of you where you need it.”
If you are a small business owner and have a 2022 prediction you would like to share, email SBDC business analyst Laura Singleton at laura.singleton@npc.edu.
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the Small Business Administration and partially by Northland Pioneer College. The SBDC assists for-profit small businesses in Apache and Navajo counties start up, grow and become more resilient. Previously the Center established the yellow “Please Buy Local” flags and provides no-cost 1-on-1 business counseling.For more information, call the SBDC at 928-532-6741 or email SBDC@npc.edu. Also visit www.npc.edu/sbdc.
