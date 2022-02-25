TUCSON – UniSource Energy Services contributed more than $425,000 in 2021 to 112 nonprofit organizations focused on providing community assistance, education and environmental stewardship.
UniSource funded a range of organizations, projects and events last year. The company sponsored creek cleanups and trail maintenance, as well as food and clothing drives for local banks and shelters. Its youth support included assistance for after-school programs, books for toddlers and school projects in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It also donated more than $17,000 to efforts that advance diversity, equity and inclusion in its communities.
UniSource’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Its community partners use the contributions to sustain programs with measurable success built over many years.
Investments were made in all of the territories where UniSource provides gas or electric service. Highlights from each area include:
Cottonwood, six recipients
Arizona Junior Rodeo Association – $5,000
Verde Valley Imagination Library – $5,000
Flagstaff, 19 recipients
American Cancer Society of Northern Arizona – $5,000
Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth – $5,000
Coconino County Community Services – $5,000
Flagstaff Family Food Center – $5,000
Friends of Camp Colton – $5,000
Natural Restorations – $5,000
Kingman, 21 recipients
Kingman Area Food Bank – $5,000
Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis – $5,000
Mohave Scholastic Clay Target Program’s Forest Cleanup – $5,000
Raising Special Kids – $5,000
River Cities United Way – $5,000
The CLUB for YOUth – $5,000
Lake Havasu City, 15 organizations
K-12 Foundation for Lake Havasu Unified School District – $7,500
The Clothes Closet – $6,000
ASU Foundation’s Promoting Student Success Scholarship – $5,250
Nogales, 18 recipients
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona – $10,000
Wisdom Sports and Scholars – $8,000
Santa Cruz Training Programs – $6,174
Nogales Education Foundation – $6,000
Prescott, 15 recipients
The Launch Pad Teen Center – $3,500
Highlands Center for Natural History – $2,500
Prescott Animal Park Association – $2,500
Prescott Creeks Preservation Association – $2,500
Those That Wait, Inc. – $3,300
Show Low area, 12 recipients
Show Low High School STEM Club – $3,000
“Our employees live and work in the communities we serve. Not only are we committed to providing safe, reliable gas and electric service to our friends and neighbors, but we are also dedicated to being great partners in making these communities outstanding places to live,” said Terry Nay, UniSource senior director of Energy Delivery. “For this reason, we focus on volunteering in our local communities and providing grants to local nonprofit groups that help our communities succeed.”
Some of the organizations and community projects the company supports are chosen by UniSource’s Community Action Teams, employee-led committees that organize volunteer and donation activities to benefit the causes closest to their hearts in each community.
“We and those we serve are so appreciative of UniSource Energy Service’s partnership with us,” said Scott Neuman, Empowerment Program manager of Coconino County Community Services. “UniSource’s donation has allowed us to reach more of the low-income and high-risk families in our community.”
A grant to The And Then Initiative supports members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as others in-need in the Mohave County area. “This year’s Community Impact Grant will help us to make sure people are seen, cheered on, met with compassion without judgment, and shown that they are valued and loved by allowing us to continue the services we provide year-round,” said Taylor Blake, vice president of The And Then Initiative.
UniSource customers also supported nonprofit organizations through its new UniSource Gives program, which started in 2021. Every time customers signed up for Budget Billing, e-Bill or Auto Pay, we made a donation to a designated charity each quarter. The recipients were:
Arizona Food Bank Network – $12,414
Arizona Children’s Association – $10,000
Junior Achievement – $10,000
Nature Conservancy – $10,000
In addition, UniSource continued its support of bill assistance for low-income customers with a $50,000 contribution to the Wildfire organization. Find more information on UniSource’s payment assistance.
Organizations seeking funding, in-kind assistance and volunteers can learn how to request support online at uesaz.com/community. Learn more about our community involvement and donations.
UniSource provides electric service to more than 98,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also provides natural gas service to more than 163,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona. For more information about UniSource, visit uesaz.com. UniSource and its parent company, UNS Energy, are subsidiaries of Fortis, Inc., which owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean. To learn more, visit fortisinc.com.
