There is a new kid in town, not really a kid and not new, but for many of us he could be a lifesaver.
Daniel “Richie” Rees is an Arizona native who moved up to Round Valley four years ago from Gilbert, which he stated was becoming another Los Angeles East.
Richie’s family has been involved with motorcycles for as long as he can remember. His father put him on a motorcycle when he was 2 years old. By the time he was 12 years old he was racing them. His first motorcycle was brought home in a crate and his father told him if he could put it together it was his. He did and he is still doing it.
Before moving up here, Richie worked in motorcycle shops in the Valley and eventually in 2011 partnered with another enthusiast to form Arizona Off Road Promotions. They promote and organize off-road motorcycle races throughout Arizona. What I found especially interesting is that after the races, Richie goes in with a tractor and returns the racecourse to as close to the original landscape as possible.
His last race was on a 34-mile course. Can you imagine the work involved in that?
Richie opened his shop at 505 S. Highway 180 in Springerville right before the 2021 UTV Jamboree at the rodeo grounds in September.
This location is the jumping off point for guided tours throughout the White Mountains and some parts of New Mexico. Richie can customize tours to his client’s interests, wildlife tours can go out early in the morning or late afternoon. Scenic and historic tours are available also.
White Mountain Adventures has a business relationship with another local business, White Mountain Off Road, which rents UTVs, trailers and a jeep. Together they can outfit an off-road trip that may be a lifelong memory.
White Mountain Adventures works on all off-road vehicles including motorcycles, side by sides, ATVs and snowmobiles. They can work on street bikes like Harleys, BMWs, etc. They also stock the most common parts and accessories for side by sides and UTVs.
Every off-road enthusiast in the White Mountains should become familiar with White Mountain Adventures. He could become your lifesaver in the off-road world.
