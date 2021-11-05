A very warm welcome to our new chamber member business: White Mountain Chocolates & Blissful Publications. Kathleen Nightingale is the chief chocolatier at White Mountain Chocolates. These delicious gourmet chocolates are handcrafted at 8,000 feet in Arizona's White Mountains and made with quality ingredients.
Originating from western New York, Kathleen moved to Arizona in 1989 and to Nutrioso in June of this year, along with her husband, James, their horse Happy Feet and their goat Duff.
In past years Kathleen has worked as a life coach and mind-body wellness practitioner. She has also written the award-winning book "Lose the Diet" that is available for sale in the Chamber of Commerce and on Amazon.com.
These days Kathleen is launching her new business named White Mountain Chocolates. These chocolates are as distinct and tasty as the White Mountain places they're named after.
Below is Kathleen's grand plan for her White Mountain Chocolate collection:
The Baldy: The Baldy is a tasty peanut butter buckeye covered in milk chocolate, white chocolate on top. Yep, bald is beautiful.
The Escudilla: The buttery Escudilla is delicious toffee with milk chocolate and toasted almonds. Like our English friends make across the pond; only better.
The Springerville: Put some bounce in your step with the Springerville; a crispy old time sponge candy covered in milk chocolate.
The Pinetop-Lakeside: This is luscious caramel covered in milk chocolate with sea salt toasted pecans on top. You don’t have to go out to sea to enjoy a salty turtle; simply hang out at the Pintetop-Lakeside for this White Mountain version.
The St. Johns: This light and fluffy peanut butter nougat is a taste of heaven. Covered in milk chocolate, allow yourself to float away on a peanut butter cloud.
The Show Low: Sometimes low is better, including this dark chocolate covered pecan buttercrunch morsel. Yum.
The Greer: The Greer is a classy coffee caramel with dark chocolate. If you’re in a mocha mood, this is the one.
The Snowflake: Like those snowflakes that landed on your tongue when you were a kid, this dark-chocolate mint melts away will soothe your cares.
The Alpine: What’s chewy with white sweetness on top? The Alpine cocomel; a luscious layer of caramel topped with coconut and covered in dark chocolate to elevate your taste buds.
The Eagar: The Eagar is real chocolate nougat covered in dark chocolate. It’s the fourth musketeer; the one with attitude.
The Concho: Like something with a little bit of a kick to it? The Mexican dark chocolate Concho will spice up your day.
The Nutrioso: Feeling a little nutty? I hear ya. The Nutrioso; with milk chocolate, peanut butter nougat, caramel and peanuts is sure to please.
