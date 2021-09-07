Batteries Plus, a locally owned and operated battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair store is now open in Show Low. Located at 140 E. Deuce of Clubs Drive Suite D, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing the community with quality products and services, all at affordable prices.
Batteries Plus Show Low will provide locals with fundamental products that power people’s lives. From automotive service needs, such as free car battery testing and installations, key fob programming to battery-powered wheelchairs, hearing aids, thermometers, generators and more.
Each team member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. In fact, technicians are individually certified through the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE™) program from CTIA, the wireless industry trade association. The WISE program certifies technicians to comprehensive industry-wide standards that encompass the full range of processes and skills required to conduct repairs. The store will also offer a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, lithium batteries and alkaline batteries.
The local owners and husband and wife team Jeff Shearon and Chaleenah Mercer Shearon are hosting a grand opening event on Sept. 10, which will feature a sweepstakes for a new Champion Generator, discounted prices, and food and beverage.
Jeff has spent most of his career as an entrepreneur in Flagstaff, including opening their first Batteries Plus location there three years ago. However, with Chaleenah’s family having strong ties to the Show Low area, they wanted to open their own location there and move there full time. Chaleenah is operating the Show Low location full-time with the help of her uncle and nephew.
“At Batteries Plus in Show Low, we want to set the standard for exceptional customer service from the beginning to the end of a transaction,” said Jeff Shearon. “Our local team will be there to help solve any problem with friendly and knowledgeable advice, whether you’re a resident or a local business.”
Batteries Plus has a wide array of quality-tested products and services including: reliable batteries, devices, lighting, repairs, electronical equipment, smart home technology, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more.
The store will be able to service a variety of sectors including schools, contractors, churches, municipalities, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, property managers and assisted living centers. To fulfill the essential needs of the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more.
“Almost every product on the market today requires batteries and we’re glad that the Show Low community will soon have a reliable, local retailer to provide services and products that are both essential and fundamental to people’s lives,” said Chaleenah Shearon.
To find out more information about the new Show Low location, visit batteriesplus.com/store-locator/az/showlow/batteries-plus-958 or call 928-251-4316.
