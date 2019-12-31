WHITE MOUNTAINS —Significant snowfall blanketed the region this past weekend. Some rain fell in areas before turning to snow, increasing the overall amount of precipitation.
According to Darren McCollum, a meteorologist at the Flagstaff office of the National Weather Service, (NWS) the heaviest snowfall occurred between Dec. 26 and Dec 27. That agency receives data from various observers at various locations who report in to the NWS. During the holidays, reports can be sporadic, says McCollum. Observers typically report the monthly totals at the month’s end.
What has been reported at press time for Dec. 26-27 include Show Low, Taylor, Pinetop Lakeside reporting six inches each; Linden, three and Heber Overgaard tallied four inches. Whiteriver reported four inches as well.
But the NWS-Flagstaff Facebook page includes reports of many more inches than those officially listed. For example, Deanna Harbold-Desmangles reported 16.5 inches at Pinetop Country Club before the snow quit falling on Saturday, and another resident reported over 14 inches in Lakeside. One resident of Concho near County Road 3148 said that eight to nine inches fell in that area.
Springerville airport did not have a specific measure to report but it was enough to call out the plows for the runway. Sunrise Park Resort of Greer reported on its website a total of 22 inches of “new snow” for Dec. 27.
Snowfall was accompanied by very cold temperatures reported Sunday morning and Monday morning. At just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service was reporting temperatures of °3 above in Show Low and Springerville, and -°3 in Lakeside and -°6 in Greer.
A series of winter storms out of the Pacific that was predicated last week to continue at least through Thursday has evaporated, however, leading to a forecast for the New Year’s holiday of highs in the 20s and 30s, with nightime temperatures in the teens for News Years Eve revelers.
A slight chance of snow is predicted for New Year’s night, January 1. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 40s by Friday.
