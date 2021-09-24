The old saying is that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. We are putting a “once in a generation” pandemic behind us so what can our businesses learn? We sure do not want to repeat the business challenges of the past couple of years. Many of us learned that the customers and revenue streams that we had relied upon for years either reduced what they were buying or stopped all together. Some customer streams disappeared as many brick and mortar operations had to close operations completely at least for a limited time. What can our businesses do now to help should a bad situation arise in the future. Many businesses are looking to find a broader customer base and a base that is less susceptable to ups and downs.
Who didn’t stop buying during the pandemic? Who actually increased buying?
ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT!
Many small businesses are hesitant to attempt to sell to the government for fear of the “red tape” involved but the process is easily navigated and can provide the extra, regular revenue stream that makes all of the difference for a small business. A small business does not have to sell millions to the government and does not need to sell high-tech leading edge products. You probably have something right now that the government buys! The Small Business Development Center hosted by Northland Pioneer College wants to assist you in getting started and is hosting a seminar on Laying the Groundwork for Government Contracting on Oct 19th from 9 am to Noon. The session will be held at NPC in Show Low and is free however seating is limited. Also available are one-on-one sessions to discuss your individual situation.
The session will be presented by the Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and Lori Haozous. PTAC works with small business owners to help them realize the opportunities in government contracting, This is provided confidentially and at no cost. Haozous added “Working with the PTAC and small businesses has been my passion for over 15 years. I enjoy providing the assistance needed to compete in government contracting for the success of their small business.”
The Federal government is required to set aside 23% of their budget for small businesses. Every year they fail to meet that goal because not enough small businesses sign up. Get your share! However, the federal government is not the only potential client. The seminar will also discuss lucrative opportunities with the state, counties and cities. This could be the best investment of your time for your businesses future.
To register online go to center-gateway.com/2/gateway/05.3000/events
