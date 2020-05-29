How soon we forget. WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan linger in the minds of those who’ve served in the American military. But, as the brave men and women who’ve served pass away, there’re fewer voices to speak their memory.
I suppose that Memorial Day attempts to do that, but those who are remembering are those who lived it. The younger generations are not mindful of it. In fact, as we attended the VFW’s annual Memorial Day service at the Show Low cemetery, I took note that of the seventy plus people present, there were few young faces.
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction....It must be fought for, protected and handed on....” The hard part is “fighting for it.” Even now, we’re entering into a “cold war” with communist China,..our new enemy (?).
Of particular brutal note is our own American Civil War (1861-1865). It’s being played out in a History special now: Grant. General Grant’s Union army was pitted against General Lee’s Confederate army. The battle field casualties of the war were astronomical (618,222). They weren’t even fighting for freedom, but rather, for an ideological principle and for economic superiority. Like Cain and Abel, brothers locked in conflict over selfish desires, Americans slaughtered Americans. “War is hell” (General Patton).
General Lee said, “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow fond of it.” I guess.
But God, who is the Lord of creation, and who brought forth the races of men on the earth, has called us to “justice, kindness, and humility” (Mich 6.8; James 4.10). It is His divine intention that there should be peace on earth (Isa.9.6; Matt.5.43-48; Ephes. 1.3-10). For “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal.3.28).
God gave us the means for peace through His Son Jesus Christ, and it grieves His heart that we keep choosing to “bite and devour one another...,” rather than unite as one peoples in Christ (Gal.5.15). That’s God’s “kingdom,” and that’s “the Lord’s Prayer” (Matt.6.10).
But, there’s the problem of enemies determined to take away our liberty, like Nazi Germany, or now, Communist China. What shall we do? How shall we be? Martyrs, no matter how righteous, cannot defend a nation, but their memory keeps a nation ready. Pray that the next American generations will remember and be fit to defend our freedoms.
LTC Michael Babb, the quest speaker at the VFW memorial service, quoted Plato, who said, “A person really does not die until he is no longer remembered.” Let us remember,and stay alert, and be ready to “contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 3).
So did our forefathers, who founded our great nation...”One Nation Under God.”
