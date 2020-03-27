I’m mystified by what’s going on right now; how about you? I know this much, people are fearful of what’s happening. Maybe it’s the threat of an unseen and deadly pathogen, or, perhaps it’s the business and school closures, or, maybe it’s job loss...or, a cluster of other fears, like empty shelves in our food stores.
What does it take to really scare people? Tornadoes, earthquakes, wild fires, wars, economic collapse, pandemics...alien invasions? Probably all of the above, or none of the above. Fear generates its own energy. Like President Roosevelt said 1933 as America faced a great depression: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
As a pastor you’d probably expect me to put forth my favorite “don’t fear” texts from the Bible. Yes, I’ve done that in this column many times, but I realize that words alone do not make one less fearful. People need security factors, like a well stocked pantry, plenty of ammunition, cash in hand or special knowledge to fend off fear.
It kind of boils down to faith. What do you put your faith in...food, guns, gold? You see that’s the root of the problem: no faith or misplaced faith.
But God calls us to have faith in Him (Mark 11.22). “Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Heb.11.6). Faith is the victory that overcomes the world (1 Jn, 5.4). So, our faith in God is the antidote for fear.
Yet, too many don’t believe in the God of the Bible, or, if they do, they take matters into their own hands, only seeking Him as a last resort.
We must understand that “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear” (1 Jn.4.18a). “The one who fears is not perfected in love” (4.18c). When you know the love of God, and when you have faith in Him, then you will know the peace that passes understanding (Phil.4.7).
It’s a biblical truth and a truth that’s found in faith, “If God is for us, who (or what) is against us” (Rom.8.31).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.