Cadets and adult members from Show Low Squadron 210 showed up to assist the Autism Foundation’s annual fishing derby for special needs persons last week.
Cadets and adults first set up chairs on the Rainbow Lake inlet bank at Lazy Oaks Resort to safely monitor fishing/COVID-19 protocols for all the fishermen. Once the lines were thrown in, they helped take off fish, put worms back on and ran for bait. Cadets took one step further introducing the stomp rocket.
“Catch a fish launch a rocket” was the name of the game. So many fish were caught and rockets were flying at every turn, so much fun, excitement and joyful laughter.
“We are back next year,” Cadet Airman Gabe Johnson said.
“It was the most fun he’d had fishing,” another cadet was overheard saying.
The fish were biting and about 30 were caught during the morning event.
It was truly a rewarding day in so many ways.
