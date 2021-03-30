Show Low Parks & Recreation has released the following calendar of events:
April, summer softball registration
When: Register your team through April 16
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com
Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4143.
Lifeguard Training
When: April 12, 14, 15, 19 and 21
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Age: Must be 15 years old by the end of the course
Cost: $90 per person
Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call (928) 532-4134.
Kid’s Night Out
When: Friday, April 16
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Age: 5-12 years
Cost: $10 per child (MUST PRE-REGISTER)
Kids enjoy dinner, games and swimming! Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Cooley’s Quest – A Fairy/Gnome Trail
When: Friday, April 23
Where: Show Low City Park Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Age: 10 and under
Cost: $5 per child pre-registration, $8 per child day of event
Help Cooley save the forest! Pre-register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Nacho Libre Drive-In Movie
When: Wednesday, May 5
Where: Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil
Time: Arrive at 7:00 p.m. for parking
Rating: PG
Cost: $10 per car includes large popcorn & treat bag
Tickets will be sold at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces limited. For more info call (928) 532-4130.
