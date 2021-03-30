Show Low Parks & Recreation has released the following calendar of events:

April, summer softball registration

When: Register your team through April 16

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at showlow.activityreg.com

Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4143.

Lifeguard Training

When: April 12, 14, 15, 19 and 21

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Age: Must be 15 years old by the end of the course

Cost: $90 per person

Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call (928) 532-4134.

Kid’s Night Out

When: Friday, April 16

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Age: 5-12 years

Cost: $10 per child (MUST PRE-REGISTER)

Kids enjoy dinner, games and swimming! Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Cooley’s Quest – A Fairy/Gnome Trail

When: Friday, April 23

Where: Show Low City Park Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Age: 10 and under

Cost: $5 per child pre-registration, $8 per child day of event

Help Cooley save the forest! Pre-register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces Limited. For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Nacho Libre Drive-In Movie

When: Wednesday, May 5

Where: Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil

Time: Arrive at 7:00 p.m. for parking

Rating: PG

Cost: $10 per car includes large popcorn & treat bag

Tickets will be sold at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com. Spaces limited. For more info call (928) 532-4130.

