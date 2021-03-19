Yes, spring is just around the corner but despite more sunny days and higher temperatures it’s still too early to start planting outside.
The gardeners at White Mountain Community Garden have started tomato plants that will go in the ground in the high tunnel mid-March. Our target date is always March 15.
A number of members who contribute tomato and pepper starts have to plant their seeds indoors in late January or in February. We have the convenience of the high tunnel to protect the seedlings as they grow; however, it’s not a heated green house.
The temperatures fluctuate daily and can go into the 70s, even 100 degrees in the heat of the day and plummet to the 20s at night.
The key for us is to monitor the soil temperature and plant when it maintains 50 degrees — the ideal temperature for planting starts.
We must surround the plants with Wall-O-Water and cover with Agribon fabric for additional protection against the freezing temperatures at night.
The payoff of course is we’ll have a nice crop to harvest starting in July. Then we’ll continue to reap the benefits until the first frost hits. That’s when all tomatoes, even all green ones and mid-ripened ones must be picked and preserved.
Tomatoes will not survive a frost.
If you want to start some seeds for early planting in your garden, here are a few tips on starting seeds now:
• Up here there’s no such thing as growing tomatoes from sowing seeds in the ground. (That was my first mistake when I moved here 10 years ago and before joining WMCG.) If you want to grow tomatoes, start the seeds indoors or buy the plants at a garden center.
• Big tip: Check seed packets for the number of days until harvest to be sure your choices will mature at the best time for harvest.
• Start with good containers for starting seeds. Go ahead and purchase seed starting kits that are not expensive and can be used from year to year. The return on investment will pay off in following years. Purchase larger pots to accommodate the seedlings once the roots are established, true leaves are developing, and it’s obvious the plants need more room to grow.
• Use new potting soil. Do not use garden soil or old potting soil from last year’s plants. There is a danger of transferring diseases or molds. Start with a fresh bag of seed starting soil that is clean and sterile. Also, clean the seed trays for next year with bleach in order to keep them disinfected for the new year of starting seeds.
• Follow seed packet instructions for best results. Soak large seeds such as beans, peas, okra in water overnight before planting. This gives germination a boost.
• Place the seed starting tray in an area that receives light but at this point the seeds need warmth more than they need light. It’s not imperative to purchase a heat mat for seedlings but it provides convenience. Plants will mature faster with warmth.
To be continued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.