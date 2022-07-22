Second of two parts
A candidates public forum was hosted on July 13 at St. Mary of the Angels church in Pinetop-Lakeside by Rotary of the White Mountains and attended by more than 50 community members.
The forum for candidates running for the PTLS Town Council was moderated by Barbara Bruce, senior staff writer at the White Mountain Independent, and streamed live on Facebook by Brett Halfpop of the WMI.
Topics included in the prepared questions were:
• How to balance growing the economy while preserving the community’s unique quality of life
• Whether to pursue big-box stores
• The potential annexation of areas outside town limits
• How development can be accommodated without degrading community character
• Infrastructure and the feasibility of coordinating/acquiring eight separate water providers
• Planning and zoning: What would you change and why?
• Developing a brand based on assets and activities and how to attract businesses that reflect the brand
• Wildfire risk reduction: Is the community prepared for another wildfire?
Topics from the audience included the strongest economic drivers and the need for affordable housing.
Responding to each question was voluntary. Following are brief summaries containing a few high points of each candidate’s responses.
Stephanie Irwin, incumbent mayor, believes in allocating precious resources to balance the competing needs of growth while preserving the town’s quality of life. She used the term “retail follows rooftops” when it comes to big-box stores, and the town’s population of about 4,400 as a deterrent. Annexing areas outside of town limits without retail would mean no sales tax income, but those neighborhoods would increase the town population numbers. Consideration of new development should be based on whether it would add or detract from the community, and how to attract like-minded residents and visitors. Tourism is a strong economic driver. Working with nearby communities where property is less expensive could help provide affordable housing. In closing, Irwin named some accomplishments during her six years as mayor as restoring stability in the Town Council and staff, the Billy Creek Bridge, the new Town Hall, a recycling center and a road-maintenance plan.
Jennifer Brimhall, candidate for the mayor’s four-year term, would like to identify “who we are, and what we want to become” to balance growth. Big-box stores may be putting “the cart before the horse” as to whether the community could support that and provide employees. Collaborating with water providers should be a proactive effort. Brimhall commented, “It’s a very dire situation when the Fire Department tells you there’s not enough water.” She stressed the need for year-round activities such as sports tournaments and high-altitude athlete training to help the economy through off-season times. Brimhall closed by emphasizing the need for innovators, entrepreneurs and educators, along with supporting a young-adult workforce.
Sterling Beus, incumbent (four-year term), stated that youth is the town’s greatest asset, and mentioned partnering with Blue Ridge schools and Northland Pioneer College to support ways for young adults to stay in the community and make a living. He does not think there is enough labor force to support a big-box store and questions whether the town could provide service for annexations. The town should encourage, not discourage, new business and needs more facilities to handle people coming in. Affordable housing can be solved only through partnership efforts as a region. Beus reiterated youth as a top priority, but also suggested tapping into community retirees as a wealth of knowledge.
Taber Heisler, incumbent (four-year term), stressed that the community is in a fire area, and the town should move forward with ensuring sufficient water availability. He doesn’t think the community is prepared for another wildfire and that more fire lines should be adopted. He stated, “Owning what we offer as our environment adds to tourism,” and would like to see the town meet with investors and developers to attract new business. Heisler’s top priorities are kids, a main street project and creating walking paths to lessen traffic on U.S. 60.
James Brimhall (four-year term) talked about reaching out to the community to understand each other, come together and work together. He encouraged citizens to get involved, and not just the council. He spoke of finding ways to reduce water consumption and helping with the cost of firewise cleanup. Brimhall closed by mentioning his involvement with community organizations such as the Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Camp Grace and Little League.
Lynn Krigbaum, incumbent (two-year term), commented on balancing growth while preserving quality of life through her longtime efforts toward Woodland Lake Park and the possible development of a pump park for mountain biking for residents and visitors. She questioned whether the town departments could take care of annexations. In closing, Krigbaum brought up the need for a traffic light at the Chevron station, and her commitment to the future of Woodland Lake Park.
Timothy Kendzlic (two-year term) pointed out the lack of a sizable airport or airplanes to move product for a big-box store, as well as the lack of property for big-box development. He promoted revamping the empty buildings the community already has by offering incentives to attract investors to develop existing properties and stressed that any new development will need to be firewise. He noted that most of the water providers are nonprofits, and it would not be feasible for the town to acquire them. Kendzlic’s closing priorities were to clean up the town, involve citizens to attract small businesses to stay, hold quarterly in-person citizen meetings and a reminder that not all kids are into sports and the importance of offering alternative activities.
Norris Dodd (two-year term) said the balance between business growth and sustainability while preserving the quality of mountain life is crucial. Weighing revenues generated against cost of services is important when considering annexations. While the town embraces outer communities serving on committees, residents there cannot vote if they live outside the town limits. He described the General Plan and Town Code as contracts between the town and its citizens, and the criteria needs to match up to build trust. The town and the Fire Department received a grant toward wildfire risk reduction, but residents need to do their part. In closing, Dodd said it is an honor to serve in town government and added, “The rubber hits the road here.”
Visit www.facebook.com/wmicentral for a live stream of the public forum. For more information on the Aug. 2 primary election and the Nov. 8 general election, go to www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
