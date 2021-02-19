Kamillia recounted that as the day began, someone important to her said, “We need to remember how David lived. We all know how he died. We know what happened to him on the morning of Feb. 17, 2020. So, today I ask that you all just remember how he lived, who he was as a father, as a husband, as a police officer, as a brother, a son, and he was a very dedicated worker. He worked hard and I am really grateful for all the stories that everybody shared.”

Just The Facts

Feb. 17, 2020

A young White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer was killed just before 1 a.m. Monday morning while reportedly responding to a domestic dispute. The incident apparently occurred on State Route 73 near the junction with State Route 260, outside the parking lot for the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino hotel.

Officer David Kellywood, one of the youngest officers with WMAT Police, responded to a report of shots fired somewhere between the Hon-Dah RV Park and the casino hotel.