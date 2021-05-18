Carl Richard Boblitz, II, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in St. Johns. He was born May 28, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Carl Richard Boblitz, Sr. and Rosetta Price.
Carl is survived by his caregiver, Billie Schwarz, daughter, Breeanna Boblitz, Sacramento, California; step-children, Sarah Taylor, Joseph, Colten, sister, Lynn Taylor, Phoenix; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father when he was very little, mother, in 2018 and brother, Randy in 2000; all from cancer.
