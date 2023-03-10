Double whammy.
That’s what’s facing northern Arizona’s forests.
If officials don’t act quickly, we’ll likely lose huge swaths of forest permanently.
Those conclusions have emerged from the intersection of three massive studies on the decline of forests in the Southwest.
First you have the steady rise in average temperatures.
Next you have the steady rise in high intensity wildfires.
Finally, you have the discovery that a wet winter doesn’t necessarily reduce the danger of a bad fire season.
The three recent large-scale studies help explain why the forest has been so slow in coming back from megafires like the Wallow Fire and the Rodeo-Chediski.
The researchers in all three of the studies concluded that only a dramatic increase in forest thinning and controlled burns will prevent huge areas of the Southwest from permanently losing massive swaths of its ponderosa pine forests to megafires and drought. Many of those forests will not grow back, thanks to both the rise in average temperatures and the impact of the high-intensity fires.
So here’s a summary of the three studies, which have huge implications for the future of some 6 million acres of ponderosa pine forests in northern Arizona – especially in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Forests failing
to regenerateThe combination or rising temperatures and hotter fires has already significantly decreased post-fire forest regeneration. And things will get a lot worse before they get better, according to a study published in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
The researchers based their conclusions on tree regeneration in 10,000 research field plots after 334 wildfires in the past 40 years.
They found that the 2.2-degree increase in average temperatures has already reduced the ability of seedlings to sprout after a wildfire. Moreover, the increasing intensity of crown fires has independently decreased seed regeneration.
If you put those two trends together, the percentage of the study area showing little or no seed regeneration for eight species of pines and firs has increased from 5% in 2000 to a projected 31% by mid-century.
“This highlights a limited time window over which management actions that reduce fire severity may effectively support post-fire conifer regeneration,” concluded the authors.
The forests of Arizona and California are especially vulnerable, since they’re dry forests subject to frequent drought years and increasingly prone to high-intensity crown fires.
High-intensity fires like the Wallow Fire and the Rodeo-Chediski not only sterilize the soil and remove the shady canopy – they kill even the mature, centuries-old ponderosa. This removes the trees that could drop seeds to begin the regeneration process.
“The combination of fire regimes and climate is driving declines in post-fire conifer regeneration across the West,” wrote the authors.
The trend will have the most impact in hot, dry forests – which includes most of Arizona – especially along the Mogollon Rim. Even a single hot, dry year in the first five years after a wildfire can significantly reduce tree regeneration.
That means unless the U.S. significantly reduces fire intensity through thinning and prescribed fires in the Southwest, we could permanently lose a third of our forests by the turn of the century.
“Managers and decision makers may thus wish to prioritize interventions in forests most vulnerable to fire-driven forest loss where this window is expected to close within the next few decades,” they concluded.
“We know from prior research that forest thinning and controlled burns in overgrown dry forests effectively reduces fire severity and subsequent tree death,” said study co-author Marcos Robles, lead scientist for The Nature Conservancy in Arizona. “Land managers can’t do much about drought and climate change in the short term, but they can reduce the area in which forests are vulnerable to severe wildfires by accelerating ecological-based forest management”
Prior research published by The Nature Conservancy demonstrates that ecological forest management in a large restoration initiative in Arizona would not only reduce wildfire-caused tree death, but also provide additional co-benefits, including significant reductions in drought-related tree death, while increasing carbon storage, stream flow and tree growth.
“But the clock is ticking; it’s urgent that we implement these treatments in our forests now, lest we lose them altogether,” said Robles.
Wildfire Risk No longer
reduced by wet wintersA wet winter meant a mild fire season in California for 400 years – but that ended in 1977, according to a study by a University of Arizona scientist published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The researchers expected the steady rise in average temperatures to have an effect, but they were astonished by the alarming discovery that a wet winter now does no good at all when it comes to staving off a bad fire season.
The study likely applies to Arizona as well, with drought-adapted, drylands forests similar to California.
The finding suggests that even our record-breaking wet winter might not stave off another dangerous fire season. It might even increase the danger by promoting the growth of non-native grasses if a warm, dry spring turns those fine fuels into tinder.
The researchers combined massive data sets from previous studies. That includes a detailed reconstruction of the influence of the jet stream on winter rain in the Southwest, plus detailed tracking of fire seasons based on tree ring studies. They also relied on data tracking temperature, rainfall, wildfires and the jet stream position for as long back as they could find them. Then used that data to interpret the tree ring measurements dating back to 1600.
The researchers found that from 1600 to 1903, a wet winter always tamed the fire season the following summer. In that 300-year stretch, not a single bad wildfire year followed a wet winter.
But the effect began to weaken between 1904 and 1977.
After 1977, it disappeared altogether.
“The moisture availability over California is still strongly linked to the position of the jet stream, but fire no longer is,” said co-author Valerie Trouet with the U of A Tree Ring Lab, according to a summary of the research published on the Science Daily website.
The 2016-17 winter offered a good example of the disastrous new normal. The wet winter gave way to a hot dry spring – which led to a terrible wildfire year. The Tubbs Fire in October and the Thomas Fire in December in 2017 killed 24 people and consumed 7,000 structures.
The 100 years of fire suppression that created a massive increase in fuel loads and tree densities combined with the rising temperatures produced tragedy.
“It’s not either climate change or historical fire management – it’s really a combination of the two that’s creating a perfect storm for catastrophic fires in California,” said Trouet.
California ‘zombie
forests’ growingRoughly one-fifth of the forests in the Sierra Nevadas can no longer reproduce themselves due to climate shifts, according to a study published by Stanford researchers as summarized in a recent New York Times article.
The study found that conditions have become too hot and dry for many forests composed of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and sugar pines to produce seedlings. This means the mature trees remain – but no seedlings are surviving.
The researchers used Forest Service data stretching back 80 years to the 1930s. They compared forest composition measurements decades ago to current vegetation surveys.
In that time, the conifer forests had shifted 112 feet in elevation. The range at which those pines were able to reproduce had moved 600 feet upslope.
As a result, 11% of today’s pine forests in the Sierra Nevadas are mismatched and another 8% are “severely mismatched,” according to the study published in PNAS Nexus.
Average temperatures in the Sierra Nevadas have increased 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1930s. Many once-forested areas have already shifted to scrubland.
The researchers concluded that it may already be too late to save vast tracts of lower-elevation pine forests. Therefore, restoration efforts should focus on planting more heat and drought resistant plants after a wildfire, drought or beetle infestation, they concluded.
