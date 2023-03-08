The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council recognized the positive effects women have had in Arizona and around the country at its March 2 meeting.
“Women in Arizona history have transformed the state and entire nation though leadership in a wide range of fields, including elected and appointed public service, military service, public safety, entrepreneurship, business education, medicine, the arts, philanthropy and charitable services,” said Mayor Stephanie Irwin.
Irwin declared March as Women’s History Month in Pinetop-Lakeside.
"Thank you to Stephanie Irwin for honoring all of the amazing women in business in our community," said Kim Rodriguez, owner of Le Naturale, a Pinetop-Lakeside spa. "As women, we are empowered to make positive changes in this world. We can raise the consciousness of the world with love, respect and compassion. By lifting each other up, standing up for what is right, and believing in ourselves and others we can make a difference and bring in the light."
Since 1995, every U.S. president has issued an annual proclamation designating March as Women’s History Month, Irwin said.
Among notable Arizonans who were the first women to serve in their positions are Sandra Day O’Connor, Lorna Lockwood and Rachel Emma Allen Berry.
O’Connor was the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. She was nominated and confirmed in 1981.
“Born in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, 1930, Sandra Day grew up on the Lazy B, a cattle ranch near Duncan, Ariz. O’Connor initially faced obstacles finding employment as a lawyer, a profession dominated by men. She persevered and found a position” in private practice, according to the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.
In August 2009, O’Connor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civil honor.
Lockwood was the first female Superior Court judge in Arizona, serving in Maricopa County. She was also the first woman to serve as an Arizona Supreme Court justice. Lockwood was born March 24, 1903, in Douglas. Lockwood moved with her parents to Tombstone in 1913 and graduated from high school there in 1920.
“In an age when few women continued their education beyond high school, Lorna Lockwood not only graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1923, but also from the College of Law in 1925. She was the only woman among 13 law students in her class and was elected president of the Student Bar Association,” according to the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.
Berry, from St. Johns, was the first woman elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1915. According to the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame, Berry “successfully advocated the adoption of the state flag we have today.”
She was born in Ogden, Utah, and later moved to Arizona with her husband, William Berry. “The couple started to Arizona in the fall of 1881, traveling in covered wagons with a group of 18 other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” according to the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame.
“Women who hold the first positions of power in government open the path for more women to realize our potential and seek out positions of power," said Rael Young, owner of Sweetpeas Infusions Cafe in Pinetop-Lakeside. "To have women in powerful positions equalizes the balance of thoughts and ideas. Giving a voice to women with our nature of compassion helps humankind (achieve) a better place in history.”
Irwin also noted the achievements of other Arizona women.
“Arizona inaugurated five female statewide office holders: governor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer and attorney general in 1999, the first time women held all statewide elected offices in United States history,” said Irwin.
In addition, Irwin said, “Arizona became the 10th state to grant women full voting rights in 1912, nearly eight years before United States Congress ratified the 19th Amendment and granted women the right to vote nationally.”
Nearly 40 women are currently serving in the Arizona Legislature.
“Arizona celebrates the women whose tenacity, courage and grit contributed to the development and continued growth throughout Arizona communities,” said Irwin.
