New SLPL Staff

From left, Crystal Rodriguez and Forest Murphy welcome Donna Barth, Shawn Taugner, Christian Dorner and Michelle DiFatta to their team at the Show Low Public Library.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Over the past month, locals who frequent Show Low Public Library have no doubt run into a few unfamiliar faces when checking out some DVDs or looking for a specific ISBN-numbered book.

They are new employees who will be helping patrons orient themselves in the library and ensure everyone they see leaves with an armful of literature and a smile on their face.

