Over the past month, locals who frequent Show Low Public Library have no doubt run into a few unfamiliar faces when checking out some DVDs or looking for a specific ISBN-numbered book.
They are new employees who will be helping patrons orient themselves in the library and ensure everyone they see leaves with an armful of literature and a smile on their face.
Donna Barth is the new customer service manager at SLPL who took over when the previous person left at the end of June. She is a retired flight paramedic who decided to use her skills in problem solving and management to help manage the library’s day-to-day operations.
She said, “What surprises me, never having worked in a library before, are the services that people can take advantage of here. It’s unreal. This all goes way beyond just books.”
Among the live-instrumentation recording studio, the “make-it-and-take it” Creation Center, and the 3-D printing and screen printing services, SLPL is far from your average “books-and-shelves” library.
Barth is especially proud of a backpack program that the library sponsors, called Bugout Bags. This program allows families to check out a backpack from the library filled with different activities aimed at educating kids and engaging them with reading.
After the projects are completed, children are allowed to return the backpack and pick up a free book as congratulations for their effort and hard work.
“So many people come in and tell us that they haven’t visited us in years,” Barth said, “so we’re prioritizing making sure that everyone that comes in knows what’s new and what we’re excited about.”
Within the past few weeks, the library’s staff was cut down significantly. SLPL has struggled with staffing for months now, but with three more people leaving, one of them being the services manager, they found themselves more tightly staffed than ever.
Barth said, “Everyone that’s leaving, or has left, is leaving on good terms. They’re leaving us with a really solid library, and some even stayed a little longer to train our new people.”
Those new people include Michelle DiFatta, who just started her third week at SLPL. “I’ve done volunteer and community work like this before,” she said, “and I’m very proud to be doing some of that here.”
DiFatta left a job at Copperstate Farms in Show Low to work at the library.
Similarly, Christian Dorner recently joined the SLPL library. His most recent employment was at Krissie’s Ski and Board in Pinetop. He said, “I’ve really enjoyed it so far. It definitely keeps me busy, but so far, it’s proven to be a great place to help people learn.”
Shawn Taugner had been with the library only for four days when he spoke to the White Mountain Independent. After working at Smithfield’s hog production facility, he’s excited to work somewhere a little less strenuous. Taugner mentioned his favorite part of the job so far has been informing patrons what he’s currently reading, and taking recommendations from them. He said, “I’m working my way through the “Repairman Jack” series by F. Paul Wilson, so I’m having fun telling others about it.”
While SLPL works to find a new services manager, Barth will fill that role in the meantime.
“I’m really excited to be here and doing this kind of work,” she says. “This place means a lot of things to a lot of different people, and we’re all excited be as helpful as possible.”
