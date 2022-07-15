I’d like to heartily commend Linda Gilbertson on her series for the White Mountain Independent.
Gun Control in America is an excellent read and I encourage you to watch for it. I was particularly enthusiastic over the one appearing in the June 28 issue. That one dealt with the role mental illness plays in crime.
Why does this matter resonate with me? C’mon now, no wisecracks about how I’m so crazy it’s a crime.
Aside from that little detail, there’s the fact that I’ve written four columns for the WMI over the years dealing with the mental health topic. It’s in at least two of my books and is an ongoing aggravation.
If all of the angst and tax dollars that go into trying to negate our Second Amendment gun rights were instead spent on getting a handle on the mental health situation in this country, we’d all be much safer.
Saying that the Fourth of July shooter in Illinois fits into the never-ending profile of mentally defective shooters is redundant and infuriating.
Red Flag laws often come up in the discussion of lunatics and guns. Did you know that only 19 states and the District of Columbia have those laws? Did you also know that, with the exception of Florida, they are some of the most liberal states in our country? Which means that, regardless of what the individual state laws may say, there’s no meaningful enforcement.
Sure, the cops may take away the guns and swords of a 20-year-old turned in by his parents for threatening to kill his whole neighborhood, but do they put him in a mental institution to protect the rest of us? No.
So, as the neutered cops’ taillights fade from view, the guy is free to pop over to the gun shop or private seller, lie on any forms he has to fill out, and get another gun to kill however many people it takes for him to be satisfied.
One source says: “In public discourse, mass shootings are often blamed on mental illness. But the research indicates the role of mental illness in mass shootings is complicated, not clear-cut. Mental health issues were common among those who engaged in mass shootings, with psychosis playing a minor role in nearly one-third of the cases, but a primary role 10% of the time.”
Complicated and not clear-cut? If someone is threatening to kill people, this isn’t the time to niggle over distinctions between psychosis and garden-variety insanity.
This is the time to lock a person away from society. But until the deed is actually accomplished, and people are dead, nothing meaningful gets done. Why? Because the nut job has “rights.”
What about the rights of those innocents enjoying a parade or a day of shopping? Nope. Those folks’ rights don’t count.
Well, people, we do count. Our lives and those of everyone who isn’t threatening random killings should take precedence over those of nuts who have gone off the deep end.
Tell our lawmakers to grow a spine and reopen mental institutions. Save the deranged who can be saved but save the rest of us from those who are unsalvageable. Doesn’t seem that complicated.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
