Rim Country’s once and future lawmakers ranked somewhere from wonderful to awful, when it came to how they voted on issues important to the Child Action Alliance.
On the whole – kids in Arizona have it rough. Poorly funded schools, high poverty rates, lots of kids without medical care, stressed families, a rising number of kids in the foster care system and a host of other problems, said David Lujan, president of the Children’s Action Alliance, which has advocated for children at the state capital for decades.
“Arizona needs strong champions for children’s issues at the State Capitol,” said Lujan. “Twenty-three percent of Arizona children live in poverty. Arizona has the fourth-highest rate of children without health insurance. Our public schools rank 47th in per-pupil funding. The number of Arizona children in foster care is increasing. And two years of a pandemic have created new and worsened challenges. It doesn’t have to be this way. Arizona can be a state where all children and families thrive. But it requires state lawmakers who will support policies that will provide all Arizona families with equitable access to the resources and conditions they need to succeed.
The challenges for families are even greater in rural areas like Navajo, Apache and Gila counties. Generally a larger share of children live in poverty, schools get less per-student funding and more children lack medical insurance. Moreover, in rural areas like Gila County and larger share of children are being raised by grandparents or other family members.
The group rated every state lawmaker based on their votes on six bills affecting children. The bills all passed and provided money to extend eligibility for children in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, provide support for extended family members raising kids, home visits by social workers to help struggling families, extended medical services for women and families with newborns and other measures.
The lawmakers either representing Rim Country and the White Mountains or contending for the nomination in the Republican primary amassed wildly different scores. Both areas are currently in State Legislative District 6, but due to redistricting they’ll end up in District 7.
Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low) not only voted for all six bills, he amassed bonus points – scoring a 112% on the Children Action Alliance’s rating system. He’s currently seeking the Republican nomination to run against Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran in the redrawn Congressional District 2, which includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
On the other hand, Rep. John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) had a score of just 17%. The businessman voted against almost every one of the bills the children’s advocacy group tracked. He is seeking the Republican nomination to run in the redrawn state legislative District 7.
Fillmore’s running on a slate with Snowflake minister and veteran David Marshall, a social conservative who in one Payson appearance urged parents to take their kids out of public schools to avoid brainwashing. He’s not in the legislature now, so he wasn’t included in the ratings.
The rest of the lawmakers in the Rim Country-White Mountains region fell somewhere in between.
Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) voted for the bills intended to help children 83% of the time. She decided not to seek re-election in the redrawn District 7, which is now a safe Republican seat having lost a portion of liberal Flagstaff and picked up a chunk of conservative Pinal County.
Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) also scored 83%. The Globe rancher and incumbent lawmaker is a moderate Republican. Redistricting moved southern Gila County into District 7, so he’s essentially running in a new district.
On the Senate side, incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) had a score of 79%. The former Air Force Lt. Col and businesswoman has been endorsed by Trump and has a staunchly conservative record, although she has focused mostly on unsupported claims the election was stolen and relentless fundraising on social media. She’s been censured by the senate and investigated by the ethics committee twice.
Senator Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction) had a score of 93% on the issues affecting children. She currently represents a Mesa-based district, but redistricting threw her into the redrawn District 7. She’s contending with Wendy Rogers for the Republican nomination in what has become a safe Republican district.
Overall, the Children’s Action Alliance considered the session a lost opportunity, with an unprecedented $5 billion surplus that mostly went to new infrastructure spending, border security measures, tax cuts and an increase in the state’s reserves. The tax cuts will “have a devastating impact” in future years when it comes to efforts to cope with the ongoing challenges facing children, schools and families in the state, concluded the group.
So here are bills on which the rating system was based.
SB1272: Provides a full year of medical coverage after giving birth through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for women making up to 156% of a poverty-level income if they also meet residency and citizenship requirements. Currently, many lose coverage two months after giving birth.
HB2551: Provides extended coverage for children who gained medical care during the pandemic through AHCCCS and KidsCare. The federal government provide extra financial incentives to provide medical insurance for children and this bill replaces those expiring incentives.
HB 2111: Provides additional funding for the Healthy Families Program, which enables eligible parents to sign up for home visits by a nurses or social worker during a child’s first years of life. Studies showed the program strengthened family relationships and improved child health. The state cut general fund money to support the program in 2009, but has now refilled that funding gap – saving and expanding the program.
NB2274: Increases the monthly payment to grandparents and other relatives who assume responsibility for a foster child. Some 6,000 foster children statewide are currently placed with relatives. These foster parents are often not licensed and often receive $75 a month instead of the $641 monthly payment for non-related foster parents. The bill will increase the stipend for related foster parents to $300 – which is still less than half of what non-related foster parents receive.
HB2622: Extends AHCCCS eligibility for foster children to the age of 26. The Affordable Care Act a decade ago made it possible for young people to remain on their parents medical insurance until the age of 26, but foster children generally lost their medical insurance when they aged out of the system at 18
HB2205: Expands eligibility for the AHCCCS-based KidsCare to families with incomes of up to 250% of the poverty level. Currently, the program only covered children younger than 19 living in households earning between 133 and 200% of poverty. Families with less income are eligible to regular AHCCCS coverage. Some 16,000 children in Arizona lack medical insurance – the fourth highest rate in the nation.
HB2084: Kinship care: Allows the state to waive a fingerprint and background check for relatives providing foster care if they’ve already been deemed safe for placement by state social workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.