Chris Blount

Born January 1, 1966 in Phoenix; died February 4, from a heart attack. He is survived by his partner of 22 years, John Brewer, parents Dan & Kathleen Blount of Show Low, brothers John Blount and Dan Blount, and sister Noel Shafer of Mesa. He just moved from Sun City to Mesa. He worked as a caregiver, loved working in the yard, remodeling his homes and cooking. We will miss him greatly. He is mom’s angel, guardian angel. We may have a memorial later.

