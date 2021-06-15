Chris Tessay

Chris Michael Tessay entered into rest, unexpectedly, on May 29, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ; though this is not good-bye. He was born on December 25, 1986 to Donna Duryea and Nathan Tessay in Whiteriver, AZ. A one-night wake was held on June 10, 2021 at his home in Cibecue, AZ. The funeral was June 11, 2021 at the Cibecue Pentecostal Church. Interment was at the Open Range Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Silver Creek Mortuary was entrusted with arrangements. If you wish to share condolences with the Tessay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.