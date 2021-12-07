The Show Low Chamber of Commerce and the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains are inviting the public to a holiday mixer from 5:30-7 p.m on Friday, Dec, 10, at the gallery, 251 Penrod Rd. Local business people and artists will be on hand to share the holiday spirit and be merry. Wine and appetizers will be served, compliments of the gallery. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a raffle gift.
The “Ghost of Christmas Past” festival will be held at the Country Court Event Hall, 3369 W. White Mountain Rd. in Pinetop-Lakeside, from noon to 8 p,m. on Friday, Dec, 17, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The 19th Century frivolity is being sponsored by Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. Attendees are urged to come in family-friendly Victorian, Steampunk or Western/Native American costumes from the 1800s time period.
There will be costume contests for kids and adults, a fashion show, as well as musical and dance performances. The public is invited to shop with local artisans and crafters at this event.
Admission is $5, with children under 10 admitted free. Patrons who come to the event in costume will be admitted for $1.
On Saturday, a “Date Night Costume Dance” will be held from 7:30-10 p.m. (Costumes are optional, but those who come in costume will receive $5 off the price of admission, which is $35 per couple). The dance will feature a DJ, a dessert auction and cash bar.
