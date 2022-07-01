NOTE: Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a new column that focuses on family, friends and everyone in our community working to keep the Mountain caring, diverse and vibrant. Today, we’ll be discussing a local business owner who met an American icon when he was a young boy.
Some would assume that a memory that’s been sitting idle in David Malmgren’s mind for 53 years would have long since faded, but the 58-year-old man can still remember everything about the summer of 1969 when he “rode with the Duke.”
Malmgren recalled, “I was on vacation with my entire family, my parents and my three older sisters. We went to a rodeo at Springerville rodeo grounds, and I remember seeing him from across the way. I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s John Wayne.’ ”
Film legend John Wayne, who at one time owned 26 Bar Ranch in Eagar, was a frequent visitor to the White Mountains. Filming movies in Arizona wasn’t rare, and he would often vacation on the Mountain. Seeing Wayne at a small-town rodeo was a dream come true for Malmgren.
“I was a little brat,” said Malmgren with a chuckle. “I was a little cowboy kid who had watched every western you could think of. So I come running across the parking lot, run right up to him and start pulling on his vest. I’m going, ‘pick me up, pick me up,’ just bugging the poor man.”
Brat or not, Wayne obliged the enthusiastic, young Malmgren. “At first, he said, “You’re too heavy, son,’ ” Malmgren mentioned. “But he eventually he lifted me off the ground and tucked me into his right arm. My mom and sister came over with these cameras and snapped a couple of pictures of us,” he said, gesturing to a photo he had resting next to him.
The photo is in a roughly 8-by-10-inch frame, and features a 62-year-old Wayne, dressed in a white shirt and brown vest wearing a brown-banded cowboy hat holding a 5-year-old boy.
“When I was older, I realized that he might’ve been real sick at the time, with the cancer and all. Lifting me up may have been bit harder for him than I realized,” said Malmgren.
Wayne had two brushes with cancer. Once in 1964 when he had a lung removed during treatment, and again in 1979 when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer that would go on to take his life.
“He didn’t say much, and he didn’t hold me for any great length of time. He set me down and I ran off just as excited as anyone could be,” said Malmgren. “He didn’t make a scene; he was just there. Nowadays, I don’t tell many people about it. Nobody believes me when I do.”
Malmgren has grown quite a bit since that day, and has settled down here in the White Mountains. Although “settled down” may not be the correct verbiage.
Malmgren moved to Phoenix from Rockford, Illinois, in 1964. He moved to the White Mountains in 2002, less than a week after crews had finished containing the Rodeo–Chediski Fire. “Everyone asked why we were moving here with the fire burning. I was in construction at the time, so I just figured we could rebuild something if we needed to.”
Malmgren was forced to find new work during the midst of the 2008 recession. “I started selling hay on the side of the road, just to make ends meet. We decided to open something up and we called it Awesome Hay Sales. Eventually, we took over a few other smaller shops in town and then we got the store we have now.”
The store he has now is Pet Food Warehouse, located in Show Low, which he owns and operates. “I’m a workaholic” admits Malmgren. “I’m always trying to stay a few steps ahead because I’m not the kind of guy that can sit around.”
Malmgren works at PFW almost daily, and doesn’t do much in the way of side activities. “I don’t watch much TV. I don’t really read as much as I probably should. I just work. It’s what I know.”
Malmgren lives in Vernon with his wife on a farm he’s built for them. He has three daughters who consistently chastise him for his excessive work habits.
“My daughter says that I live in a bubble, and I do. I clock 40 hours here on the farm and I clock 40 hours at the store,” he said.
When asked what keeps him going, he says, “We have the best customers on the Mountain. I tell folks all the time, I wouldn’t have a job without them. As hard as it is to say, the pandemic actually boosted our business, with more people staying at home and spending more time with their animals. That was an odd blessing, but I’m grateful.”
Malmgren also has his own feed line, called Awesome Feed, which is currently distributed by Alltech, the fourth largest animal-feed manufacturer in the country. “We have eight skus (stock-keeping units) now, and it’s been a blessing as well. The big-box stores definitely intimated us. If we hadn’t started our own feed line I don’t think we’d be talking right now.”
It’s not unfair to say that his store more than likely would’ve been fine. Malmgren lives and works in a community where he’s highly regarded. Many other local business owners reached out to the Independent to commend Malmgren for his work ethic and humble nature. When approached about the compliments, he said, “I don’t walk on water, and I don’t try or claim to. My beliefs come right out of the Bible: Treat people the way you want to be treated.”
While not a lifelong native of the White Mountains, Malmgren does consider himself a local, and he speaks often about the power of community.
“There’s a lot of people moving up here, and from a business perspective, it’s great. From a living perspective, we have to embrace and accept them. Everything is just getting bigger, and it doesn’t make sense to face that with a bad attitude. We have to stay good as a community. I plan on working for this community until the good Lord takes me.
“The people up here were the first thing I fell in love with, and they’re the reason I’m never leaving,” he said.
Kind words from a kind man, who rode with the Duke in 1969. David Malmgren is definitely a citizen who deserves his day in the spotlight.
