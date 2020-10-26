SHOW LOW — Public Works employees Rick Austin and Ryan Hall presented their annual Snow Management Plan to the Show Low City Council during the Tues., Oct. 20 meeting.

Public Works Operations Manager Rick Austin, (left), reads details of the Show Low's formal Snow Management Plan to the city council. Streets Supervisor Ryan Hall, (right), responsible for leading and coordinating the snow plow drivers so that streets are cleared safely and efficiently. 
The plan is organized into 14 snow plow routes. There are approximately 28 operators that utilize a fleet of trucks, loaders and plows to keep and maintain the streets in Show Low. There are four levels of response that the crews follow to move snow, de-ice and haul off excess snow on roadways and parking lots.

To view more information about the city's Snow Management Plan including the Snow Route Map and the snow berm removal form, visit www.showlowaz.gov/421/Department-Forms.

