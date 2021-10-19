The City of Show Low is accepting proposals to have two public restrooms built at two city parks. A single contract will be awarded.
As part of Project FM-0722B, the first restroom to be built is at Show Low Lake Campground, 3301 E, Show Low Lake Rd. This project has a set of approved plans, with work including, but not necessarily limited to, the construction of a restroom facility per project plans and specifications. Outside dimensions of the restroom will be approximately 8 feet by 15 feet (128 square feet), with two restrooms of approximately 64 square feet each. The city will extend power, water and sewer to within five feet of the building; the contractor’s scope will include connections to existing power, water and sewer services.
The second restroom to be built will be at Show Low City Park, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. The process for proposals will include preparing permit-ready construction drawings and the construction of a restroom facility that will include three ADA-accessible restrooms in a single building. The building will be approximately 28 feet by 13.4 feet, and about 373 square feet in area.
This facility will have one separate men’s restroom with two stalls, one toilet and one urinal; one separate women’s restroom with two toilet stalls, and a family restroom with a single toilet and an ADA adult changing station. There will also be a small storage closet with a separate exterior door.
Both restroom buildings will have sinks, paper and soap products dispensers and other necessary restroom items. For this facility as well, the city will extend power, water and sewer to within five feet of the building, and again, the contractor will need to connect to existing power, water and sewer services. The city has prepared a drawing for the purpose of illustrating general layout, materials and dimensions.
Bid documents and instructions may be obtained from Trudy Foland, the engineering administrative assistant, at $20 per set, non-refundable. Interested parties should contact Ms. Foland by visiting 180 N. 9th St., or by calling (928) 532-4000. Bid documents are also available on the city website, showlowaz.gov.
Written questions will be accepted until the close of business on Nov. 2, and should be submitted to Ms. Foland at the above-listed address, or by email to TFoland@showlowaz.gov. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope, marked in the outside lower right hand corner, “Sealed Proposal of Contractor” For: Show Low Public Bathrooms, City of Show Low Project FM-0722B, Sealed proposals will need to be submitted no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.
