Clarification
A story on the front page of the Aug. 6 edition of The Independent headlined “Head-on crash kills one” stated a Buick sedan caught fire following the accident. Arizona DPS Trooper Anderson of Heber-Overgaard said the car did not catch fire and that flames from a grass fire associated with the crash made it look as if the car was on fire. The Independent regrets the error.
