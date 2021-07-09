In the July 2 edition of the White Mountain Independent it was reported that Unit 1 of the Coronado Generating Station would close in 2025. That report was based on an article in the publication NR Energy. Salt River Project, which owns the plant, clarified that Unit 1 will experience a 40% reduction in workforce by 2025 and that both Unit 1 and Unit 2 will close completely by 2032.
rt lynch
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Update on local cannabis industry
- Charges filed in bike race tragedy
- Independence Day events across White Mountains
- Newer better cell coverage in Show Low and Greer
- White Mountain Community Dance Hall makes decision to close
- Update on bike race tragedy
- Superspreader event underscores cost of faltering vaccine effort
- Holbrook's Old West Saloon, Buckets of Blood, making a comeback.
- Lakeside man arrested on 30 counts of child molestation
- Answers found to mysterious week-long water spill in AC
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- We need more food (17)
- Pickup rams bicyclists Saturday morning, Suspect named (16)
- Don't blame us? (7)
- Questioning DUI arrest (6)
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks (5)
- Referendum petitions vetted (5)
- Too poor to die? (5)
- The House feels blessed to have people hang out at their place (4)
- DUI harassment (4)
- ACC to investigate Frontier Communications 9-1-1 outages (4)
- Forests shut down and Navajo County declares a fire emergency (4)
- Superspreader event underscores cost of faltering vaccine effort (3)
- Can't cross the street (3)
- SCOTUS protects Affordable Care Act (3)
- Evil in the driver's seat (3)
- Hand count in Georgia (3)
- Too many people here (2)
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert (2)
- Independence Day events across White Mountains (2)
- Fire crews battle unfriendly fire weather in northern Arizona (2)
- A Flock of Deer (2)
- Newer better cell coverage in Show Low and Greer (2)
- COVID-19 cases inch upward as vaccination efforts falter (1)
- Solterra to begin transformation into Bridgewater White Mountains this summer (1)
- Petition drive seeks to have voters overturn changes in Arizona election laws (1)
- More than 150,000 acres on fire as state swelters in "exceptional" drought (1)
- Explaining CRT (1)
- Bowman facing 15 new charges (1)
- Live on Scene: Wyrick Fire threatens Heber/Overgaard (1)
- Aluminum supply-chain issues temporarily halt license plate production (1)
- Wyrick Fire sparked (1)
- Will your house survive an ember storm? (1)
- Precincts prevent knowing how they voted (1)
- Bill could harm workers (1)
- Linden dance hall outbreak raises questions on COVID strain (1)
- Looking for normal (1)
- Mexican Wolf Range Riders Program: a big win for rural Arizona and Arizona ranchers (1)
- 'Service and honor' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.