In the July 2 edition of the White Mountain Independent it was reported that Unit 1 of the Coronado Generating Station would close in 2025. That report was based on an article in the publication NR Energy. Salt River Project, which owns the plant, clarified that Unit 1 will experience a 40% reduction in workforce by 2025 and that both Unit 1 and Unit 2 will close completely by 2032.

