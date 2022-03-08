The White Mountain Clay Busters were recently awarded a grant from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for $7,500.
These funds will assist local shooting athletes with entry fees and shells and other specific requirements at the Scholastic Clay Target Program state and national championships.
The same assistance will be available to local athletes at local and regional competitions.
The White Mountain Clay Busters is a youth program designed to introduce young shooters to shotgun shooting sports under the direction of the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation.
For four out of the last seven years, shooting athletes from the White Mountains have helped to represent Arizona with other athletes from other SCTP programs in the national championships at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex located near Sparta, Illinois, and this last year at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio.
An average of 10 athletes from the White Mountain Clay Busters participated in each of the state trap, skeet and sporting clays championships since March 2004.
All of these athletes are eligible to shoot in the regional and national competitions.
These athletes are part of the 21 athletes in the local youth program.
Practices have been conducted twice monthly from September to May. State championships were held in March and April.
Local, regional and national competitions are conducted during the summer months.
This year we had two female athletes represent our team in Marengo, Ohio, at the national competition.
The Clay Busters have been operating for the last 14 years at the White Mountain Trap and Skeet Club, now called White Mountain Clay Targets Club, with Game and Fish and NRA-certified instructors.
(0) comments
