Show Low City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the regular meeting to discuss a clean-up plan for the former Woody’s bulk plant located at 180 N. Eleventh Street in Show Low.
The meeting will commence at 7 p.m., and the city encourages citizens, business owners and other interested stakeholders to attend to provide comments and feedback about site redevelopment ideas.
The city is focusing on approval of a grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency to obtain $500,000 in Brownfields funding for environmental clean-up of the site. Past uses at the location have resulted in releases of petroleum products that have impacted the soil. The city has developed a clean-up plan, referred to as the Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA) that will provide standard remediation of the site that is appropriate for future use, which the city indicates would include a parking lot, park and community center.
A copy of the ABCA plan and grant application can be found on the city’s website, www.showlowaz.gov, or at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth Street.
For more information about the hearing, contact Lisa Robertson, grant manager, at 928-532-4097.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
